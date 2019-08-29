The Missouri State High School Activities Association has released the district assignments for the fall 2019 sports season. All teams in the Mid-Lakes and Ozark Mountain Conferences are listed below, indicated respectively by an M or an O. District host sites will be announced at a later time.
Football
Class 2 District 4: Stockton (M), El Dorado Springs (O), Butler (O), California, Fair Grove (M), Lamar, Versailles, Warsaw (O).
Class 2 District 3: Ava, East Newton, Forsyth (M), Houston, Mountain View Liberty, Strafford (M), Willow Springs.
Class 1 District 3: Cole Camp (O), Greenfield, Jasper, Lincoln, Lockwood, Pleasant Hope, Skyline (M), Tipton.
Class 1 District 4: Adrian, Archie, Concordia, Crest Ridge, Cass Midway, Sherwood (O), Wellington-Napoleon, Windsor.
Class 3 District 5: Blair Oaks, Buffalo (O), Eldon, Logan-Rogersville, Osage, Salem, Springfield Catholic, St. James.
Volleyball
Class 2 District 12: Stockton (M), El Dorado Springs (O), Adrian, Butler (O), Pleasant Hope, Skyline (M).
Class 2 District 10: Clever (M), Fair Grove (M), Forsyth (M), New Covenant, Sparta, Spokane, Strafford (M).
Class 2 District 13: Cole Camp, Knob Noster, Stover, Tipton, Versailles, Warsaw (O), Windsor.
Class 2 District 14: Barstow, Frontier School of Excellence, Holden, Lone Jack, Sherwood (O), University Academy.
Class 3 District 11: Ava, Buffalo (O), Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, Mountain Grove, Springfield Catholic, Willow Springs.
Softball
Class 2 District 12: El Dorado Springs (O), East Newton, Holden, Lamar, Sherwood (O).
Class 2 District 9: California, Calvary Lutheran, Russellville, Versailles, Warsaw (O).
Class 3 District 10: Bolivar, Buffalo (O), Osage, Salem, St. James.
Girls golf
Class 1 District 3: Stockton (M), Bolivar, Buffalo (O), Butler (O), Cole Camp, Crocker, Dixon, Eldon, Eugene, Green Ridge, Nevada, Osage, Sacred Heart.
Class 1 District 4: Cassville, Clever, (M), Galena, Greenwood, Hollister, Logan-Rogersville, Monett, Mt. Vernon, Purdy, Seneca, Seymour, Springfield Catholic, Strafford (M).
Cross Country
District assignments were not released as of Monday, Aug. 26.
