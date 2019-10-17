With no weather delays anticipated and crappie, bass and walleye all on the move, Stockton plays host to an elite fishing championship this week based in part on a sponsorship from the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Fishing outfitter and tournament provider Webb Outdoors, LLC, is hosting its annual Elite Fishing Championship on Stockton Lake Oct. 13-20.
SACC executive director Bill Crabtree commented on the regularity and popularity of the growing event and its importance.
“We love having this tournament here and being part of it,” Crabtree said. “This always brings in people and our city takes care of them. They eat here, they shop here, they find lodging here and they get to see what our lake and this area is all about. I hope we continue being a sponsor of this tournament in the future.”
The competition also will feature a banquet Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Ray Zumwalt Expo Center on RB Rd., Stockton.
Competitors will weigh their collective catches from the week-long competition 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct 20, in the parking lot of Stockton High School on Mo. 39. Awards, prizes and local press coverage will follow the weigh-in event.
Additional information regarding tournament entry, rules and prizes can be found at www. webboutdoors.com.
