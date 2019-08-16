Date    Varsity football

Kickoff at 7 p.m.

8/23    Jamboree at Glendale

8/30    at Pembroke Hill

9/6    at Sherwood

9/13    at Buffalo

9/20    Cole Camp

9/27    Butler

10/4    Stockton

10/11    Warsaw

10/18    at Skyline

10/25    Adrian

11/1    District quarterfinal

11/8    District semifinal

11/15    District championship

11/22    State quarterfinal

11/29    State semifinal

12/6    Show-Me Bowl at Mizzou (3 p.m.)

Date    JV football

Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. except as noted

9/2    Adrian

9/9    Sherwood

9/16    Buffalo

9/23    Cole Camp

9/30    at Butler

10/7    at Stockton (6 p.m.)    

10/14    at Warsaw

10/21    Skyline (6 p.m.)

Date    Middle School football

Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. except as noted

9/17    Warsaw

9/24    at Clinton (5 p.m.)

9/26    Camdenton (6 p.m.)

10/1    at Butler

10/8    at Stockton

10/15    at Adrian

10/24    at Buffalo

Date    Varsity/JV volleyball

First serve at 6 p.m. except tournaments

9/5    at Osceola

9/10    Butler

9/12    Lockwood

9/17    Nevada

9/19    Lamar

9/23    Sherwood

9/26    at Warsaw

9/28    at Strafford Volleyfest

10/1    at Bolivar

10/3    at Sherwood

10/5    at Stockton Invitational

10/8    Buffalo

10/10    at Butler

10/12    El Dorado Springs Invitational

10/14    Warsaw

10/15    Strafford

10/17    at Stockton

10/21    at Adrian

10/22    at Buffalo

10/28-29    District Tournament

11/2    Sectionals and quarterfinals (3 p.m.)

11/8-9    Show-Me Spike-O-Rama at Cape Girardeau

Date    Middle School volleyball

First serve at 5:30 p.m. except tournaments and as noted

9/12    Nevada

9/16    at Bolivar

9/17    at Skyline

9/26    Butler

9/28    at Miller Tournament

9/30    at Osceola

10/1    Stockton

10/3    Warsaw

10/7    Fort Scott, Kan. (4:30 p.m.)

10/8    at Greenfield

10/10    Lamar

10/12    at Warsaw Tournament

Date    Varsity/JV Cross country

Start times as listed

9/7    SWCCCA Meet at Bolivar, 8 a.m.

9/14    Cottey Classic at Nevada, 8 a.m.

9/21    MoSo Stampede at Joplin, time TBA

9/24    at Stockton, 4 p.m.

9/28    at Hermitage, 9 a.m.

10/1    at Lamar, 4 p.m.

10/5    Chile Pepper Festival at Fayetteville, Ark., time TBA

10/12    at Butler, 4 p.m.

10/15    OMC Meet, time and course TBA

10/22    El Dorado Springs, 3 p.m.

11/2    District Meet, time and course TBA

11/9    State Meet at Columbia, 9 a.m.

Date    Varsity/JV Softball

First pitch as listed

8/30-31    at Buffalo Invitational

9/5    at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.

9/9    Nevada, 4:30 p.m.

9/10    Sherwood, 4:30 p.m.

9/17    Clinton, 5 p.m.

9/19    Warsaw, 4:30 p.m.

9/20-21    at Weaubleau Tournament

9/23    Lamar, 5 p.m.

9/24    at Weaubleau, 5 p.m.

10/1    Wheatland, 5 p.m.

10/3    Hermitage, 5 p.m.

10/4-5    OMC Tournament

10/7    at Humansville, 4:30 p.m.

10/9    at Joplin, 5 p.m.

10/10    Fair Play, 5 p.m.

10/14    at Halfway, 4:30 p.m.

10/16-19    District Tournament

10/23    State Sectional Game

10/26    State Quarterfinal Game

11/1-2    State Championships at Springfield

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.