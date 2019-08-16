Date Varsity football
Kickoff at 7 p.m.
8/23 Jamboree at Glendale
8/30 at Pembroke Hill
9/6 at Sherwood
9/13 at Buffalo
9/20 Cole Camp
9/27 Butler
10/4 Stockton
10/11 Warsaw
10/18 at Skyline
10/25 Adrian
11/1 District quarterfinal
11/8 District semifinal
11/15 District championship
11/22 State quarterfinal
11/29 State semifinal
12/6 Show-Me Bowl at Mizzou (3 p.m.)
Date JV football
Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. except as noted
9/2 Adrian
9/9 Sherwood
9/16 Buffalo
9/23 Cole Camp
9/30 at Butler
10/7 at Stockton (6 p.m.)
10/14 at Warsaw
10/21 Skyline (6 p.m.)
Date Middle School football
Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. except as noted
9/17 Warsaw
9/24 at Clinton (5 p.m.)
9/26 Camdenton (6 p.m.)
10/1 at Butler
10/8 at Stockton
10/15 at Adrian
10/24 at Buffalo
Date Varsity/JV volleyball
First serve at 6 p.m. except tournaments
9/5 at Osceola
9/10 Butler
9/12 Lockwood
9/17 Nevada
9/19 Lamar
9/23 Sherwood
9/26 at Warsaw
9/28 at Strafford Volleyfest
10/1 at Bolivar
10/3 at Sherwood
10/5 at Stockton Invitational
10/8 Buffalo
10/10 at Butler
10/12 El Dorado Springs Invitational
10/14 Warsaw
10/15 Strafford
10/17 at Stockton
10/21 at Adrian
10/22 at Buffalo
10/28-29 District Tournament
11/2 Sectionals and quarterfinals (3 p.m.)
11/8-9 Show-Me Spike-O-Rama at Cape Girardeau
Date Middle School volleyball
First serve at 5:30 p.m. except tournaments and as noted
9/12 Nevada
9/16 at Bolivar
9/17 at Skyline
9/26 Butler
9/28 at Miller Tournament
9/30 at Osceola
10/1 Stockton
10/3 Warsaw
10/7 Fort Scott, Kan. (4:30 p.m.)
10/8 at Greenfield
10/10 Lamar
10/12 at Warsaw Tournament
Date Varsity/JV Cross country
Start times as listed
9/7 SWCCCA Meet at Bolivar, 8 a.m.
9/14 Cottey Classic at Nevada, 8 a.m.
9/21 MoSo Stampede at Joplin, time TBA
9/24 at Stockton, 4 p.m.
9/28 at Hermitage, 9 a.m.
10/1 at Lamar, 4 p.m.
10/5 Chile Pepper Festival at Fayetteville, Ark., time TBA
10/12 at Butler, 4 p.m.
10/15 OMC Meet, time and course TBA
10/22 El Dorado Springs, 3 p.m.
11/2 District Meet, time and course TBA
11/9 State Meet at Columbia, 9 a.m.
Date Varsity/JV Softball
First pitch as listed
8/30-31 at Buffalo Invitational
9/5 at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.
9/9 Nevada, 4:30 p.m.
9/10 Sherwood, 4:30 p.m.
9/17 Clinton, 5 p.m.
9/19 Warsaw, 4:30 p.m.
9/20-21 at Weaubleau Tournament
9/23 Lamar, 5 p.m.
9/24 at Weaubleau, 5 p.m.
10/1 Wheatland, 5 p.m.
10/3 Hermitage, 5 p.m.
10/4-5 OMC Tournament
10/7 at Humansville, 4:30 p.m.
10/9 at Joplin, 5 p.m.
10/10 Fair Play, 5 p.m.
10/14 at Halfway, 4:30 p.m.
10/16-19 District Tournament
10/23 State Sectional Game
10/26 State Quarterfinal Game
11/1-2 State Championships at Springfield
