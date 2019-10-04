# Name Pos Grade Height Weight
1 Preston Robison WR/S 11 5-9 149
2 Derek Hayes WR/CB 12 6-1 149
3 Jimmy Lavalle WR/CB 10 5-4 120
4 Clayton Collins QB/S 11 6-1 163
5 Ian Esry WR/CB 11 6-1 140
6 Matt Lamb WR/CB 10 5-9 150
7 Judd Koshko WR/OLB 9 5-8 149
8 Will McKinney WR/S 10 6-2 175
9 Aiden Walker WR/CB 9 5-6 115
10 Wyatt VanGordon WR/S 9 5-8 133
11 Austin Hart RB/CB 9 5-6 126
12 Lance Harder WR/S 9 5-7 130
13 Brayden Housh WR/CB 12 6-2 170
14 Kade Fast QB/S 9 6-0 145
17 Jace Shinn WR/CB 10 5-6 107
18 Gaven Morgan WR/OLB 11 6-0 155
20 Michael Hart WR/ILB 10 5-8 148
21 Taylor Wingert RB/OLB 11 5-10 160
24 Haiden Overton RB/S 12 5-7 135
25 Chad Ramsey RB/ILB 11 6-0 227
28 Zach Waggoner WR/ILB 10 5-9 125
32 Lunden Messick WR/OLB 10 5-8 138
33 Isaak Shadden RB/DE 11 6-0 217
38 Chance Esparza OL/ILB 10 5-8 180
42 Preston Smith WR/OLB 10 5-8 143
50 Payton Green OL/ILB 10 6-0 240
55 Montana Hacker OL/DL 9 6-2 245
57 Forest Keith OL/ILB 9 5-7.5 158
58 Donnie Keith OL/DE 9 5-10 200
59 Blake Johnson OL/DT 11 5-8 320
61 Dalton Adams OL/ILB 11 5-11 167
62 Truman Ledbetter OL/DT 9 5-5 257
64 Jordan Gallette OL/DE 12 6-0 255
65 Jake Cooper OL/DE 9 5-9 199
66 Trey Graves OL/ILB 11 5-8 208
67 David Templin OL/DE 12 6-1 220
68 Ethan Copenhaver OL/DE 12 6-1 212
70 Roger Partridge OL/DE 11 6-0 195
71 Kyle Peters OL/DE 11 5-7 175
72 Stephen Painter OL/DT 11 6-2 271
73 Elmer Perdomo OL/DT 10 5-9 250
75 Chris Simpson OL/DE 10 6-0 208
77 Levi Thomas OL/DT 11 6-2 311
80 Austin Robertson WR/OLB 12 5-8 162
Head Coach: Kelley Beckner. Assistant coaches: Dave Carpenter, Daniel Stantorf, Eddie Long, Robert Jansen.
