#    Name        Pos    Grade    Height    Weight

1    Preston Robison    WR/S    11    5-9    149

2    Derek Hayes    WR/CB    12    6-1    149

3    Jimmy Lavalle    WR/CB    10    5-4    120

4    Clayton Collins    QB/S    11    6-1    163

5    Ian Esry        WR/CB    11    6-1    140

6    Matt Lamb    WR/CB    10    5-9    150

7    Judd Koshko    WR/OLB    9    5-8    149

8    Will McKinney    WR/S    10    6-2    175

9    Aiden Walker    WR/CB    9    5-6    115

10    Wyatt VanGordon    WR/S    9    5-8    133

11    Austin Hart    RB/CB    9    5-6    126

12    Lance Harder    WR/S    9    5-7    130

13    Brayden Housh    WR/CB    12    6-2    170

14    Kade Fast        QB/S    9    6-0    145

17    Jace Shinn    WR/CB    10    5-6    107

18    Gaven Morgan    WR/OLB    11    6-0    155

20    Michael Hart    WR/ILB    10    5-8    148

21    Taylor Wingert    RB/OLB    11    5-10    160

24    Haiden Overton    RB/S    12    5-7    135

25    Chad Ramsey    RB/ILB    11    6-0    227

28    Zach Waggoner    WR/ILB    10    5-9    125

32    Lunden Messick    WR/OLB    10    5-8    138

33    Isaak Shadden    RB/DE    11    6-0    217

38    Chance Esparza    OL/ILB    10    5-8    180

42    Preston Smith    WR/OLB    10    5-8    143

50    Payton Green    OL/ILB    10    6-0    240

55    Montana Hacker    OL/DL    9    6-2    245

57    Forest Keith    OL/ILB    9    5-7.5    158

58    Donnie Keith    OL/DE    9    5-10    200

59    Blake Johnson    OL/DT    11    5-8    320

61    Dalton Adams    OL/ILB    11    5-11    167

62    Truman Ledbetter    OL/DT    9    5-5    257

64    Jordan Gallette    OL/DE    12    6-0    255

65    Jake Cooper    OL/DE    9    5-9    199

66    Trey Graves    OL/ILB    11    5-8    208

67    David Templin    OL/DE    12    6-1    220

68    Ethan Copenhaver    OL/DE    12    6-1    212

70    Roger Partridge    OL/DE    11    6-0    195

71    Kyle Peters    OL/DE    11    5-7    175

72    Stephen Painter    OL/DT    11    6-2    271

73    Elmer Perdomo    OL/DT    10    5-9    250

75    Chris Simpson    OL/DE    10    6-0    208

77    Levi Thomas    OL/DT    11    6-2    311

80    Austin Robertson    WR/OLB    12    5-8    162

Head Coach: Kelley Beckner. Assistant coaches: Dave Carpenter, Daniel Stantorf, Eddie Long, Robert Jansen.

