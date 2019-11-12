El Dorado Christian senior Hailey Krehbiel was honored Thursday, Oct. 10, after her final home volleyball game at ECS. Coach Kelly Bryson and the Lady Buffalos volleyball team presented Hailey with a signed volleyball and photo. Hailey, the daughter of Jason and Lori Krehbiel, has played volleyball and basketball for El Dorado Christian for four years. She has received many awards, including MOKAN All Conference, and MOKAN All Tournament in volleyball and basketball. Front from left Aubry Krehbiel, Ben Krehbiel, Lori Krehbiel; and back, Aidan Krehbiel, Hailey Krehbiel and Jason Krehbiel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.