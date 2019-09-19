Stockton High School alum Emilyn Dearman scored 5,894 points in the heptathlon to earn an individual silver medal and lead Team USA to victory over Team Germany in the two-day Thorpe Cup competition for multi-event athletes, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 14-15, in Stuttgart, Germany.
Dearman ran 13.67 in the 100-meter hurdles; high jumped 5 feet, 8.5 inches; shot put 45 feet, 7.25 inches and ran 25.15 in the 200 meters during the first day. Her day two results were 19 feet, 10.5 inches in the long jump, 126 feet, 3.75 inches in the javelin; and 2:15.03 in the 800 meters.
