The Stockton cross country boys added two more first-place awards to the trophy case with team victories Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Pleasant Hope and Saturday, Oct. 12, at Butler.
The Tigers scored all five of their runners in the top 10 at Pleasant Hope, finishing with 21 points, topping runner-up Fair Play by 30. At Butler, Stockton won with 57 points, nine better than Clinton, with El Dorado Springs a distant third despite another individual gold medal for Daelen Ackley.
“Our team's progress from the beginning of the season to now has been just as we had hoped, Tiger coach T.Jay Sanderson said. “Continual improvement from every runner is always a goal of ours and I feel like each individual across the board has done that.
“Our top three boys continue to be Wyatt Colgrove, Colby Adams and Braden Postlewait, followed closely by Jordan Albrecht and Kyle Saulters. Our depth, like it has been the last three or four seasons, continues to be our biggest strength of our boys’ team.
“Shanae Potts continues to medal at each meet and will look to try to repeat as another state qualifier at our district meet Saturday. Nov. 2, in Warrensburg,” Sanderson added.
Stockton’s next race is the Mid-Lakes Conference meet Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Strafford.
Pleasant Hope results (Winners and Stockton runners)
Varsity boys
Team: 1. Stockton, 21. 2. Fair Play, 51. 3. Dadeville, 94.
Individuals: 1. Wyatt Colgrove, 18:12.72. 3. Colby Adams, 18:39.60. 4. Braden Postlewait, 18:43.89. 6. Jordan Albrecht, 19:31.93. 7. Kyle Saulters, 19:35.15. 11. Dakota Duncan, 20:18.18. 13. Tyler Johnson, 20:33.89. 21. Kaden Goodman, 20:59.22. 22. Koleson Millard, 21:01.10. 24. Max Brown, 21:04.97. 25. Kyle Elkins, 21:05.91. 41. Jason Bradshaw, 22:39.09. 43. Chris Dearman, 22:42.35. 45. Jacob Henry, 22:48.06. 50. Travis Field, 23:19.63. 51. Jacob Mansel, 23:24.83.
Varsity girls
Team: 1. Sparta, 24. 2 (tie) Sarcoxie, Pleasant Hope, 48.
Individuals: 1. Kimber Rains, Sparta, 23:04.40. 2. Shanae Potts, 23:17.42. 18. Emma Black, 28:20.74.
Middle school boys
Teams: 1. Fair Grove, 26. 2. Pleasant Hope, 46. 3. Ash Grove, 67. 4. Stockton, 79.
1. Dugan Pogue, Sarcoxie, 9:34.97. 4. Tanner Mayfield, 10:32.12. 15. Matthew Williams, 11:30.31. 28 Christopher Rogers, 13:25.05. 29. Gilberto Tapia, 13:40.28. 30. Bryson Saathoff, 15:02.92.
Middle school girls
Individuals: 1. Lauren Turner, Diamond, 11:39.26. 2. Phoenix Angel, 12:31.32.
Butler results (STO=Stockton, EDS=El Dorado Springs)
Varsity boys
Teams: 1. Stockton, 57. 2. Clinton, 66. 3. El Dorado Springs, 97.
Individuals: 1. Daelen Ackley, EDS, 16:50.3. 2. Wyatt Colgrove, STO, 18:10.7. 6. Trevyn Garringer, EDS, 18:37.7. 7. Colby Adams, STO, 18:45.8. 9. Braden Postlewait, STO, 18:54.5. 21. Kyle Saulters, STO, 19:51.9. 22. Austin Wiegel, EDS, 19:56.5. 26. Jordan Albrecht, STO, 20:06.3. 39. Blayze McCullough, EDS, 21:11.6. 41. James King, EDS, 21:15.7. 43. Koleson Millard, STO, 21:28.4. 47. Kyle Elkins, STO, 21:56.5. 53. Riley Quinlan, EDS, 22:49.5. 54. Gavin Ring, EDS, 23:13.3.
Varsity girls
Teams: 1. Summit Christian Academy, 24. 2. Clinton, 31.
Individuals: 1. Adriana McGregor, Summit Christian, 21:06.4. 2. Hannah Klaiber, EDS, 21:28.0. 7. Morgan Mitchell, EDS, 24:01.7. 16. Abby Klaiber, EDS, 25:20.3. 23. Emma Black, STO, 26:49.6. 27. Madison Hendricks, EDS, 28:29.5.
JV boys
Teams: 1 Hermitage, 20. 2. Clinton, 43.
Individuals: 1. Gage Mantonya, Clinton, 20:40.5. 8. Jacob Mansel, STO, 23:15.9.
JV girls
Individuals: 1. Taylor Copeland, Hermitage, 28:54.7.
Middle school boys
Teams: 1. Hermitage, 27. 2. Montrose, 41. 3. El Dorado Springs, 60. 4. Clinton, 84.
Individuals: 1. Caleb Benton, Summit Christian, 11:26.7. 11. Tanner Mayfield, STO, 14:07.4. 14. Logan Fisk, EDS, 14:33.0. 18. Nathan Saderstrom, EDS, 14:55.0. 22. Avery Acevedo, EDS, 15:15.2. 24. Kolton Nichols, EDS, 15:37.1. 25. Blake Loane, EDS, 15:38.4. 32. Gilberto Tapia, STO, 17:04.9. 38. Mason Willis, STO, 17:53.3. 41. Bryson Saathoff, STO, 19:31.1.
Middle school girls
Teams: 1. Clinton, 34. 2. Hermitage, 45. 3. El Dorado Springs, 50. 4. Warsaw, 99.
Individuals: 1. Addison Ratliff Weaubleau, 13:53.4. 2. Audrey Goatley, EDS, 13:57.8. 11. Maya Steward, EDS, 16:18.6. 12. Phoenix Angell, STO, 16:24.2. 18. Isabelle Reddick, EDS, 18:04.6. 19. Alivia Bowen, EDS, 18:12.7. 25. Lydia Zimmer, EDS, 18:48.3. 26. Hannah Black, STO, 18:58.8. 28. Myka Barger, EDS, 19:09.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.