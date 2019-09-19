Thursday, Sept. 12, was the night Kaitlyn Creek decided to unleash the newest weapon in her volleyball arsenal, a jump serve.
Not just any jump serve, mind you. This one is devastating to any team not prepared for it.
The 5-foot-11 senior of the Stockton Lady Tigers starts by tossing the air about 16 feet in the air, then leaps and fires at the ball with the strength and power of a front-row spike, putting her entire body into the shot. Most importantly, Creek can hit spots with consistency on her jumper, no cheap points given away here.
Thus, when Creek toed the line with her team leading 6-4 in the first set of Stockton’s non-conference match at Greenfield, only she knew what was about to come. She aced three of first four serves, all landing right in the middle in front of a Wildcat defender and added a fourth point as a Greenfield attack try failed.
For all intents and purposes, the match was over right there as Stockton cruised to a 25-14, 25-8 victory to remain undefeated at 4-0.
“I really hadn’t done it much in practice,” Creek said of her new serve. “This was the first I’d ever done it in a game, so I was kind of nervous, but it turned out really good. We had a morning practice the other day and I was kind of flirting with it and it was going really good. So I just decided if we were up I’m going to try it.”
Even Stockton coach Amanda Walton did not know Creek was going to try the jumper ahead of time.
“It just finally started landing,” Walton said. “She decided she was going to put them all in and that’s what she needed to do and pretty much did that. She was definitely working those serves tonight.”
Although Creek’s seven aces and nine kills were the story of the night, the rest of the Lady Tigers shone as well. Freshman Summer Kenney had three kills, an ace and a block; junior Maygen Mings had three kills; junior Riley Stapp had a kill and an ace; senior Kira Frazier had eight assists and a kill; and freshman Kylie Hunter had five assists and a kill.
“The girls work so well together,” Walton said. “They get along, I don’t have any fights or fusses. It’s great that they just have great chemistry on and off the court. They’re like best friends.”
“We’re doing a good job of mixing stuff up,” Creek added. “We’re really putting the ball where it needs to be and we’re getting a lot of kills out of it so we’re doing really good this season.”
Junior Morgan Wright led Greenfield with four kills. Freshman Marlie Wright had six assists.
The Lady Tigers played Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Buffalo. They host Springfield Catholic Thursday, Sept. 19, before returning to Buffalo for a tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Stockton is in Pool B with Fair Grove, Conway and New Covenant. Pool A includes Buffalo, Billings, Catholic and Houston while Pool C has Bolivar, Willow Springs, Ash Grove and Crane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.