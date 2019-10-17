A busy week for Stockton Lady Tiger volleyball started with a ceremony honoring star outside hitter Kaitlyn Creek.
Prior to Stockton’s home match Tuesday, Oct. 8, against Skyline, the 5-foot-11 senior was recognized for reaching 1,000 career kills during the Stockton Invitational Tournament Saturday, Oct. 5. According to Missouri State High School Activities Association records, Creek is now the 17th player in state history to surpass the four-figure mark. The career record is 1,908 kills by Tessa Jones of Kansas City O’Hara (now St. Michael the Archangel) in 2000-03.
Skyline def. Stockton 25-21, 15-25, 25-23
Creek wasted no time adding to her impressive total, racking up 28 kills in a tough three-set Mid-Lakes Conference loss to Skyline. She also had 16 digs, two assists and a solo block. Summer Kenney added 11 kills and 20 digs. Maygen Mings had five kills and an assist. Riley Stapp had three kills and three aces. Kylie Hunter had two kills, an ace, 15 digs and 21 assists. Kira Frazier had 10 digs and 20 assists.
Lori Endicott Tournament
The Lady Tigers took fifth place Saturday, Oct. 12, at Willard in the event named for the two-time Olympic setter. In pool play, Stockton lost to the host school 25-16, 25-12; defeated Winona 26-24, 25-16; and split with Aurora 25-22, 17-25. Stockton came from behind to beat Fair Grove in the fifth-place match 20-25, 25-19, 25-20.
Stockton def. Osceola 25-12, 25-15
The Lady Tigers took care of business against an outmatched Indians team Monday, Oct. 14, at home to move to 18-8-1 overall, 1-2 conference. Creek had 15 kills; Kenney had four kills and two aces; Hunter had nine assists and three kills; Frazier had 13 assists; Stapp had three kills and two aces.
“Today was much better than we’ve played in the past and we kept our focus a lot better tonight than we had earlier in the season,” coach Amanda Walton said.
Up next
The Lady Tigers played an MLC match Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Clever. They host archrival El Dorado Springs on Pink-Out Night Thursday, Oct. 17, and host Lockwood, Monday, Oct. 21.
