Stockton senior Kaitlyn Creek and El Dorado Springs sophomores Tevi Gurley and Reese Schaaf were named to the Missouri Class 2 all-state volleyball team by the Missouri Volleyball Coaches Association.
Creek, a senior outside hitter, was a unanimous first-team choice for the 2019 All-Mid-Lakes Conference volleyball team. Creek holds Lady Tiger school records for kills in a match, season and career. Creek was a first-team All-Class 2 District 12 pick as well.
Also, freshman Summer Kenney of Stockton was honorable mention all-conference and second-team all-district. Classmate Kylie Hunter made second-team all-district.
Tevi Gurley and Reese Schaaf were also named to the All-Ozark Highlands Conference first team while fellow Lady Bulldog Macie Mays made the second team and Dani Ogle was an honorable mention. Gurley and Schaaf also made first team all-district, with Mays on the second team.
