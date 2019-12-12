Coach Derald Henderson did not seem too concerned about the state of the Stockton Tigers after suffering a 62-56 defeat by Golden City Saturday, Dec. 7, in the third-place game of the 57th annual Dennis Cornish Classic at Lockwood.
“This is actually great for our team,” Henderson said. “We showed heart when we fell behind and we had chances at the end.”
The Eagles led 34-17 at the half, hitting seven of their 10 three-pointers in the first 16 minutes. A 19-8 third quarter brought the Tigers to within six points heading into the final period, but the two teams played to a 20-20 standstill in the fourth quarter as Golden City canned 10 of 13 free throws down the stretch to claim the trophy.
“They knocked down shots,” Henderson said of the Eagles. “We were winning the turnover battle in the first half, but they just made shots.”
Lane Dunlap led Golden City with 20 points. Chain Parrill added 17 and Arlo Stump 13. Drew Wheeler paced the Tigers (3-3) with 24 points while Layne Colvin added 12 on a quartet of treys. Elsewhere, Pleasant Hope beat Lockwood 58-34 in the consolation and Ash Grove topped Jasper 59-49 for seventh place.
Fourth-seeded Stockton opened the tournament with a 52-42 victory Thursday, Dec. 5, over Pleasant Hope. In the semifinals the following evening, the Tigers bowed to top seed and eventual champion Lamar 64-47. Lamar topped Weaubleau 73-50 in the title contest.
Stockton played Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Greenfield in non-conference action. The Tigers are on the road Friday, Dec. 13, to Osceola and host Butler Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Golden City 19 15 8 20—62
Stockton 11 6 19 20—56
Golden City: Lane Dunlap 20, Chain Parrill 17, Arlo Stump 13, Matt Weiser 6, Seth Miller 4, Talon Besendorfer 2.
Stockton: Drew Wheeler 24, Layne Colvin 12, Jay Baxter 8, Tate Wheeler 7, D.J. Bays 3, Cole Garretson 2.
3-point goals: Weiser 2, Stump, Parrill 3, Dunlap 4, Colvin 4, Bays, T. Wheeler, D. Wheeler 2.
