The El Dorado Springs Bulldogs opened the 2020 portion of the high school basketball season with a 55-44 non-conference victory over the Miller Cardinals, Friday, Jan. 3, at home.
The Bulldogs had a two-point lead at the half, 26-24, but pulled away with a 19-9 third quarter to go up 45-33.
Preston Robison led the Bulldogs with 24 points and Brayden Housh added 10. Presten Richarson paced the Cardinals with 17 points, including five 3-pointers.
In other action, the El Dorado Springs girls defeated McDonald County 56-39 as part of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic, Saturday, Jan. 4, at Baptist Bible College in Springfield.
The Stockton Lady Tigers visited Ash Grove Monday, Jan. 6, while the Stockton boys traveled Tuesday, Jan. 7, to Buffalo. Results from those games will be available in next week’s issue.
[Box score]
Miller 10 14 9 11—44
El Dorado 12 14 19 10—55
Miller: Presten Richardson 17, Joel Kleeman 9, Jeffrey Lung 4, Kaul Kleeman 4, Nick Johnson 4, Parker Myhre 4, Neilson Hadlock 2.
El Dorado: Preston Robison 24, Brayden Housh 10, Ian Esry 7, Gaven Morgan 7, Clayton Collins 5, Chad Ramsey 2.
3-point goals: Richardson 5, Robison 2, Housh, Morgan.
