Cedar County was well-represented in the Class 2 state cross-country race Saturday, Nov. 9, in Columbia. Both Stockton and El Dorado Springs qualified multiple runners from the Class 2 District 7 event Saturday, Nov. 2, in Warrensburg.
The Bulldogs swept the boys’ and girls’ team competitions. Behind individual winner Daelen Ackley, the El Dorado boys edged Stockton 53-57. The Tigers also qualified as a team with their second-place result.
The Lady Bulldogs scored four in the top 10, including gold medalist Hannah Klaiber, to take the team title, besting runner-up Knob Noster by 23 points. Stockton’s Shanae Potts qualified for state in eighth place.
Individual runners who finished in the top 15 were named to the all-district team, including Wyatt Colgrove, Colby Adams, Braden Postlewait and Shanae Potts from Stockton; and Daelen Ackley, Trevyn Garringer, Brice Knoll, Connor Goatley, Hannah Klaiber, Morgan Mitchell and Kenli Rader from El Dorado Springs.
Boys
Teams: 1. El Dorado Springs, 53. 2. Stockton, 57. 3. Holden, 116. 4. Conway, 137. 5. Knob Noster, 140. 6. Sherwood, 143. 7. Warsaw, 169. 8 Pleasant Hope, 178. 9. Lafayette County, 194. 10. Butler, 200.
Individuals: 1. Daelen Ackley, EDS, 16:36.6. 3. Wyatt Colgrove, STO, 17:36.7. 5. Colby Adams, STO, 17:47.3. 8. Trevyn Garringer EDS, 18:05.0. 11. Brice Knoll, EDS, 18:18.8. 12. Braden Postlewait, STO, 18:20.7. 14. Connor Goatley, EDS, 18:28.1. 17. Kyle Saulters STO, 19:15.7. 19. Blayze McCullough, EDS, 19:24.5. 22. Jordan Albrecht, STO, 19:35.9. 23. Dakota Duncan, STO, 19:37.8. 28. Tyler Johnson, STO, 19:57.2. 31. James King, EDS, 20:02.0. 32. Austin Wiegle, EDS, 20:02.0.
Girls
Teams: 1. El Dorado Springs, 37. 2. Knob Noster, 60. 3. St. Paul Lutheran, 66. 4. Holden, 72. 5. Conway, 105.
Individuals: 1. Hannah Klaiber, EDS, 20:52.4. 4. Colbi Wood, EDS, 21:39.2. 7. Morgan Mitchell, EDS, 22:14.6. 8. Shanae Potts, STO, 22:19.8. 9. Kenli Rader, EDS, 22:27.8. 28. Abigail Klaiber, EDS, 25:08.2. 35. Emma Black, STO, 25:51.9. 41. Madison Hendricks, ECS, 28:01.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.