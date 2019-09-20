El Dorado Springs took team cross country honors in both the boys’ and girls’ varsity events at the Cottey College Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 14, at Nevada.
The Bulldog boys had three runners finish in the top six, including individual winner Daelen Ackley, to finish with 77 points, six better than runner-up Neosho, with Kansas City East third another two points back. Stockton took fourth place with 94 points.
Ackley, a sophomore, completed the 5,000-meter course in 16:24.84, nearly 36 seconds ahead of his nearest rival. Trevyn Garringer and Brice Knoll were fifth and sixth respectively for El Dorado. Wyatt Colgrove was the top Stockton finisher in ninth place.
The Lady Bulldogs placed four runners in the top six to win with 28 points, 17 ahead of Nevada. Hannah Klaiber was second individually in 21:28.40, with Morgan Mitchell, Colbie Wood and Kenli Rader taking fourth through sixth. Olivia Bryson of El Dorado Christian was 12th and Stockton’s Shanae Potts was 14th.
The Tigers ran Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Monett. The Stockton Invitational is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Results
(Note: EDS=El Dorado Springs; ECS=El Dorado Christian; STO=Stockton.
Varsity boys (5,000 meters)
Teams: 1. EDS, 77. 2. Neosho, 83. 3. KC East, 85. 4. STO, 94.
Individuals: 1. Daelen Ackley, EDS, 16:24.84. 5. Trevyn Garringer, EDS, 17:59.01. 6. Brice Knoll, EDS, 18:03.17. 9. Wyatt Colgrove, STO, 18:17.02. 10. Colby Adams, STO, 18:20.55. 14. Connor Goatley, EDS, 18:30.36. 16. Braden Postlewait, STO, 18:36.03. 30. Jordan Albrecht, STO, 19.14.16. 34. Dakota Duncan, STO, 19:31.04. 39. Tyler Johnson, 19:47.03. 43. Jason Bradshaw, 19:50.93. 47. Kyle Saulters, STO, 19:56.59. 51. Kyle Elkins, STO, 20:06.98. 56. Brenton LeeMasters, ECS, 20:34.97. 59. Blayze McCullough, EDS, 20:43.33. 66. James King, EDS, 20:54.15. 68. Koleson Millard, STO, 20:56.77. 80. Max Brown, STO, 21:20.42. 83. Riley Quinlan, EDS, 21:23.28. 97. Chris Dearman, STO, 22:07.94. 103. Jacob Henry, STO, 22:27.72. 116, Jacob Mansel, STO, 23:14.54. 119. Gavin Ring, EDS, 23:23.78. 133. Hunter Malensek, ECS, 25:06.10. 147. Matthew Reddick, EDS, 27:25.28. 141. Rylee Bowman, ECS, 30:38.55.
Varsity girls
Teams: 1. EDS, 28. 2. Nevada, 45. 3. Willard, 101. 4. Liberal, 115.
Individuals: 1. Cali Beshore, Nevada, 20:06.00. 2. Hannah Klaiber, EDS, 21:28.40. 4. Morgan Mitchell, EDS, 22:23.70. 5. Colbie Wood, EDS, 22:23.96. 6. Kenli Rader, EDS, 22:27.90. 12. Olivia Bryson, ECS, 23:22.34. 14. Shanae Potts, STO, 23:32.48. 17. Abby Klaiber, EDS, 23:51.47. 34. Emma Black, STO, 25.52.52. 48. Madison Hendricks, EDS, 27:49.55.
Middle school boys (two miles)
Teams: 1. Neosho, 50. 2. Nevada, 63. 3. Hermitage, 64. 4. KC East, 92, 5. El Dorado Springs, 105.
Individuals: 1. Carson Newell, Neosho, 12:24.21. 16. Logan Fisk, EDS, 14:07.55. 23. Nathan Saderstrom, EDS, 15:21.86. 25. Jude Wyant, ECS, 15:33.36. 28. Avery Acevedo, EDS, 15:45.49.
33. Kolton Nichols, EDS, 16:08.97. 35. Blake Loane, EDS, 16:32.85. 39. Gilberto Tapia, STO, 17:48.74. 40. Bryson Saathoff, STO, 18:12.63. 45. Chris Rogers, STO, 18:38.80.
Middle school girls (two miles)
Teams: 1. Neosho, 37. 2. Hermitage, 63. 3. EDS, 68. 4. Nevada, 82. 5. Wheaton, 85.
Individuals: 1. Chloe Wood, Neosho, 13:42.04. 2. Audrey Goatley, EDS, 13:50.77. 6. Hanna Ridgeway, EDS, 15:43.04. 10. Maya Steward, EDS, 16:48.94. 21. Hannah Black, STO, 18:43.58. 29. Alivia Bowen, EDS, 20:26.87. 32. Myka Barger, EDS, 22:56.76.
