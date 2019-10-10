The 17th edition of the Cedar Bowl game will be remembered as one of the more entertaining games in recent years, with El Dorado Springs defeating Stockton 48-34.
The Bulldogs were heavy favorites going into what also was their homecoming game, Friday, Oct. 4, but the Tigers led 14-13 at the half. El Do briefly took control with two third-quarter touchdowns to go ahead 26-14, but Stockton rallied back with a TD early in the fourth and another one shortly thereafter when the Bulldogs fumbled away the ensuing kickoff return.
The archrivals traded scores and the game was tied at 34 with 5:25 to play. Bulldog junior quarterback Clayton Collins scampered 58 yards to the house 18 seconds later to give El Do back the lead at 41-34.
Stockton had one last chance, but sophomore QB Layne Colvin was picked off by El Do junior Preston Robison, leading to a 32-yard TD run by senior Haiden Overton — his third of the night.
Overton had 19 carries for 224 yards and the three scores. Collins was 17-of-22 passing for 236 yards and three TDs, plus a rushing score. Seniors Brayden Housh and Gaven Morgan each caught a TD pass from Collins.
For Stockton, Colvin was 13-of-19 for 234 yards, three TDs and two interceptions, plus two rushing scores. Drew Wheeler had seven receptions for 158 yards and three TDs. Junior fullback Ben Green turned in his best performance of the season, racking up 142 yards on 18 carries.
Despite the loss, the Tigers showed many encouraging signs, especially on offense where their 34 points equaled their output of the previous three weeks.
“It was a great high school football game,” Stockton coach Travis Hurley said. “The kids played hard. We’ve got a lot of sophomores on the field; we’ve got a young team. I think this could be a turning point for us. We’ve played really well in spurts, but I think this is the first time we’ve really put it together for four quarters.”
While it was the first Cedar Bowl for new Bulldog coach Kelly Beckner, he brought in plenty of rivalry game experience.
“I’ve been fortunate,” Beckner said. “I’ve been in the Backyard Brawl between Nixa and Ozark. I’ve been through all the Kickapoo rivalries, Mt. Vernon and Aurora, a lot of rivalries. Each one has its special thing and you can tell what’s special about this one. The kids have passion for it.”
Right now the Bulldogs stand third and the Tigers eighth in the Class 2 District 4 standings, but Hurley believes the two teams could see each other again in the playoffs.
“We can build on this,” Hurley said. “There’s a chance we can win out and meet these guys again, so that’s the goal — to build on this and keep getting better.”
Stockton hosts Forsyth for its homecoming Friday, Oct. 11. El Dorado Springs entertains Warsaw the same evening.
[Box score]
Stockton 14 0 0 20—34
El Dorado Springs 7 6 13 22—48
First quarter
STO—Drew Wheeler 13 pass from Layne Colvin (Colvin kick), 7:53
EDS—Gaven Morgan 15 pass from Clayton Collins (Brayden Housh kick), 3:48
STO—Colvin 2 run (Colvin kick), 0:45
Second quarter
EDS—Preston Robison 3 pass from Collins (run failed), 0:13
Third quarter
EDS—Housh 44 pass from Collins (Housh kick), 9:19
EDS—Haiden Overton 37 run (pass failed), 6:12
Fourth quarter
STO—Wheeler 58 pass from Colvin (kick blocked), 11:24
STO—Colvin 1 run (Colvin kick), 10:26
EDS—Overton 52 run (Morgan run), 9:08
STO—Wheeler 21 pass from Colvin (Colvin kick), 5:25
EDS—Collins 58 run (Housh kick), 5:07
EDS—Overton 32 run (Housh kick), 1:45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.