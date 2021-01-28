B2_bulldog wrestling_1_ks.jpg

The El Dorado Springs Bulldogs wrestling teams are the 2021 Boys and Girls Ozark Highlands Conference Champions. The boys team came back to defend their conference championship from last year, and the girls team won their first conference championship. 

