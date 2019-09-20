Coach Kelly Bryson and the El Dorado Christian Lady Buffalos opened the 2019 volleyball season Monday, Aug. 26, in Kansas City against Overland Christian Academy. After a spilt with the Eagles, the Buffalos have continued to travel and win matches. Tuesday, Sept. 10, ECS won in two against Show Me Christian Academy, 25-20, 25-23; and Christian Leaning Center, 25-20, 25-17. ECS had two home matches scheduled this week, Monday, Sept. 16, and Friday, Sept. 20.
The junior high “Little” Lady Buffalos have had a busy schedule, as well. Coach Bryson and her girls have chocked up a 4-2 season. With several new faces, the team has worked hard to come together and win matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.