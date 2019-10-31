El Dorado Christian freshman Olivia Bryson and the ECS cross country team competed Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the Lamar Invitational and the Irish Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Springfield. Bryson placed 16th at Lamar and 28th at Springfield. The Buffalos will compete at the El Dorado Springs Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 22, and finish the season at the 2019 Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association state cross country meet Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27, in Joplin.
