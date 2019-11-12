Six-year-old Brody Harper bagged his first doe with one shot Sunday, Nov. 3, while hunting with his grandfather in the Collins area. After he got back from the field, Brody told his mother and grandmother, "Oh, I'm going hunting all the time now! I love it!"
