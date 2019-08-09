Boyd pitches in Cape Cod League
Having turned down an offer from the Kansas City Royals, Riley Boyd is preparing for his junior season at Western Kentucky University by pitching in the Cape Cod Baseball League of Massachusetts. Boyd played the last two seasons at Jefferson College.
Boyd, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound righthander from El Dorado Springs, appeared in two games for the Chatham Anglers, posting an 0-1 record with an ERA of 8.43. In five-and-a-third innings, Boyd allowed five earned runs on seven hits, striking out one and walking two.
Chatham finished the season with a 24-18 record, making the playoffs as the top seed in the West Division. The Anglers were eliminated in the first round, however, losing two games in a best-of-three series to the Harwich Mariners.
