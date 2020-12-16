The Stockton High School boys basketball team hit the court for this season’s first home game on Tuesday, Dec. 8, stepping off home turf with a win against the Greenfield Wildcats.
In the first quarter, the Tigers immediately showed high-paced offensive prowess and intense defense, taking a heavy lead and putting 23 points on the board as junior Layne Colvin nabbed 8 points, sophomore Braden Postlewait scored 7, sophomore Jay Baxter shot for 4 and senior Tate Wheeler levied 3.
In the second quarter, the Wildcats stepped up their defense, leading the Tigers to score an additional 11 points before the half, with Baxter stepping up to the plate for 7 points, Wheeler shooting for 3 and Colvin landing a free throw. Meanwhile, the Wildcats dampened down on the Tigers’ lead.
After the half, the Tigers clamped onto their position ahead on the scoreboard, with Baxter painting 6 on the board, Colvin putting up 4, Postlewait shooting a 3-pointer and senior D.J. Bays scoring 2 for a total of 13 points.
In the game’s last quarter, the Tigers repeated their previous quarter’s point total with 13 points. Wheeler sped through the court with 5 points, Colvin scored 4, and Baxter and Bays put on 2, ending the game with a score of 60-51.
Looking ahead, the Tigers are slated to face the Butler Bears in Butler on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The score was unavailable as of press time. Their next home game is set for Tuesday, Jan. 5, against the Bison of Buffalo.
