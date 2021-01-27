The Stockton Tigers boys basketball team pulled out impressive moves on their own turf in this year’s 51st annual boys Stockton basketball tournament, ultimately claiming the consolation slot of the tournament and keeping a trophy at home.
Starting out in the tournament, the Tigers first played the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The first quarter seemed promising as the Tigers claimed a 15-10 lead. Their grasp over the lead continued, leaving the half at 28-26.
After the half, though, the Mountaineers’ offensive energy picked up; by the end of the game, the Mountaineers claimed the win by 59-50. SHS junior Layne Colvin led the game with 16 points, Jay Baxter with 13, Braden Postlewait with 11 and D.J. Bays with 8.
Coming back to the hoops on Friday, Jan. 22, the Tigers faced their county-local rivals, the El Dorado Springs Bulldogs. The Tigers were successful in their prowl against the dogpound, coming out of the game with the win by a score of 48-40.
For the consolation slot in the tournament, the SHS Tigers played the Weaubleau Tigers on Saturday, Jan. 23, winning by a score of 72-60 and claiming the trophy.
The Tigers were next slated to play against the Lamar Tigers at home on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The results were not available as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.