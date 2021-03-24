The trophies that still stand

Twenty years ago from this month, the Stockton Lady Tigers basketball team claimed a first-place state trophy.
The success of the 2001 Lady Tigers team was so monumental and felt around the community that Howard Hamilton, Stockton’s mayor at the time, declared the week of March 12-18, 2001, as Lady Tigers week.
Those in attendance to witness the monumental championship game were the Burton twins, Ashli and Garrett, who ended up having a hand on a trophy with their own classmates, as well.
A decade later, on Saturday, March 19, 2011, the Burton twins proved to be dominant forces on the Lady Tiger basketball court, helping their strong team claim another first-place trophy, as well.
“I remember playing basketball for as long as I remember,” the Burton twins said in a joint statement, adding that their family helped lead to their eventual success on the court.
“I remember playing in tournaments on the weekends, summer camps at Drury when I was in grade school and once middle school came around I remember playing in summer camps with my team,” the Burton twins said. “I remember going to the gym with my dad and grandpa on a regular basis to do drills.”
A life of working and practicing hard led to the Burton twins and their fellow Lady Tigers at the state championship game, when Stockton defeated Hermann 74-52 to take the Class 3 state title.
At the trophy-winning game, Chayla Rutledge led Stockton with 29 points and nine rebounds, and Kaitlan Cramer had 25 to lead the Lady Tigers.
“There are no words,” Stockton coach Richard Driscoll said shortly after the win, according to the CCR’s previous coverage of the monumental game. “It’s awesome. We’re the No. 1 team in the state.”
“It’s the most amazing feeling in the world,” Chayla Rutledge, who led the team with 29 points and nine rebounds, said at the time.
With more than a 20-point lead for the majority of the fourth quarter, Stockton had ample time to celebrate before the game was even over. Smiles were wide. Tears of happiness were flowing. Hug after hug was exchanged, according to the previous CCR coverage.
“When the final horn sounded, the bench joined the players on the court in the celebration. After a quick handshake with the Hermann players, the Lady Tigers all converged in a massive dog pile at center court,” previous CCR coverage says.
Ashli and Garrett Burton both scored 10 points.
Stockton led 37-27 at halftime and pushed the lead to 53-37 after the third quarter. Stockton held Hermann to 32 percent shooting on the game.
Stockton finished the 2011 season 28-3. But more importantly, it finished as state champions.
Speaking on the 2011 Lady Tigers team, the Burton twins said the team was more than a team — they were sisters.
“I remember being with those girls all the time,” the Burton twins said. “No one hardly ever missed open gyms and we never missed practice. I will always remember the bond that the coaches had with us players. They were always supportive of us and always pushed us in practice. They made the season and off season fun but they also always had the same goal we did.”
In the moment when the twins and their teammates were able to get a hold of the state championship trophy, it was a moment that will never leave the woman.
“I am not sure what word to use to describe the feeling because I feel like accomplished is an understatement,” the twins said. “We worked our butts off during the season and during the off season to hold that trophy.”
