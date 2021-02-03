Lady Tigers crush Greenfield in triple-overtime

It was a game to remember as the Stockton High School Lady Tigers faced their rivals, the Greenfield Lady Wildcats, on Monday, Feb. 1, at home.
In the first two quarters of the game, the Lady Tigers kept the pressure on the Lady Wildcats as points ranged evenly back-and-forth across the board.
Points in the paint from SHS senior Rickman during mid-second quarter, as well as a three-pointer from SHS sophomore Summer Kenney, kept the Lady Tigers behind at just 2 points at 18-16 with around three minutes left before the half.
After the Lady Wildcats took their lead up by 4 points at 16-20, SHS Kara Hedrick was fouled and shot for 2 points at the free-throw line. SHS sophomore Kylie Hunter drove in for a successful layup, and shortly later, Rickman nailed a three-point shot just a second before the buzzer at the half, ending the second quarter at 25-23 in the Lady Wildcats’ favor.
Coming back from the half, buckets from Kenney and SHS junior Abby Flora tied the game at 27-27.
Shortly later, a free-throw from Rickman and a celebrated three-pointer from Hunter gave the Lady Tigers a slight edge at 31-29 in the middle of the third; right after Hunter’s bucket, however, Greenfield promptly responded with one of their own.
Likewise, Hunter went back to the three-point line, nailing another long bucket with 2:35 before the fourth. A little over a minute later, Hunter swiped the ball from a Lady Wildcat and drove downcourt for a successful layup, taking the Tigers up to 36-33 at the end of the third.
In the fourth, free-throw points from Kenney and a layup from Rickman brought the Lady Tigers on board at 41-33 with 6:02 minutes left in the fourth.
However, a three-pointer, a hook shot and free-throw points from Greenfield prompted the Lady Wildcats to veer closer to Stockton’s hold on the board.
With 1:37 left in the fourth, a layup from Greenfield took Stockton’s lead to shrink at just 1 point at 46-45. A turnover then led to Greenfield taking possession, and when a Lady Wildcat was fouled, the shooter scored 1 at the free-throw line, tying the game at 46-46.
The air became tense as Greenfield was fouled again, allowing a Lady Wildcat to shoot for 2 and give the Wildcats the lead at 48-46 with just 38 seconds left in the fourth.
And then, with only 4 seconds left in the game, a pass to Kenney from the sideline led to the sophomore driving near the paint and shooting a successful bucket just a fraction of a second before the final buzzer, tying the game at 48-48 and sending the game into overtime for a fifth quarter.
THREE QUARTERS OF OVERTIME
In the fifth quarter, the rivaling teams went back and forth across the court; after much battling, a three-pointer nailed by the Lady Wildcats with 10 seconds before the end of the fifth led to the game tying — again — at 56-56.
In the sixth quarter, the game was scoreless until foul trouble saw the Wildcats rake in 4 points from the free-throw line, giving the Wildcats a dismal lead at 60-56 with 1:22 left in the game.
But the Lady Tigers didn’t give up: Kenney was fouled after making a bucket, resulting in her scoring the extra point at the line and taking the Lady Tigers up to 60-59 with 1 minute left.
Greenfield was in possession with 9 seconds left of the supposed last quarter at a lead of 61-59, but Kenney once again tied the game with a last-second shot before the buzzer, sending the game into seventh quarter at 61-61 as the home audience went wild.
In the seventh, buckets from Kenney and Rickman brought the Lady Tigers up to 65-63. The momentum truly shifted for the last time in Stockton’s favor after Rickman rejected a shot from a Lady Wildcat, turning over the ball to SHS freshman Ellie Flora, who was fouled and shot for 1 at the line, giving the Lady Tigers the lead at 66-63 with 33 seconds left.
Kenney was then fouled as she grabbed a defensive rebound from a Lady Wildcat’s missed shot, and then Kenney shot for 1, cementing the Lady Tigers’ final score of the triple-overtime game at 67-63.
SHS girls’ basketball coach Mike Kenney said the game was not unusual for a Stockton-Greenfield matchup, given the schools’ rivalries, but the Lady Wildcats are also not small contenders.
“They’re ranked fourth in state in class 2,” Coach Kenney said. “We knew it was going to be a tight game. We thought could get to the rim, maybe be a bit physical with them, and maybe wear them down to a certain level, but you can see they’re athletic.”
They thought it would be a close game, and “that’s what it was,” Kenney said.
As the teams went into three overtime quarters, the Lady Tigers “enjoyed the moment,” he added.
“We made some big plays,” Kenney said. “We left the door open a couple of times for them to get back in, but what we did was that we responded to everything. We’ve been working hard at the next play. Don’t relive what we just did — just move on to the next play.”
