Lady Tigers claim third in Stockton tournament

After the Stockton Lady Tigers took the win over the Weaubleau Lady Tigers in their first go at this year’s 11th annual girls Stockton basketball tournament on Monday, Jan. 18, the remainder of the bracket looked promising; after all, the SHS Lady Tigers held the highly-ranked Weaubleau to just 9 points in two quarters.
A bit of tough love brought the SHS Lady Tigers down by only just a notch in the semi-final tournament game against the El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, Jan. 21, with these rivals battling it out for a spot at the tournament’s championship game.
In the first quarter, SHS sophomore Summer Kenney put 2 in the paint and 2 points from the free throw line and senior Jenna Rickman was wide open for 2 points on the inside. A free-throw from Abby Flora led to the Lady Tigers trailing behind the Bulldogs at 11-7.
By the second quarter, the pace remained tight as fouls ran amuck, with the Lady Tigers pulling most of their points in from the free-throw line and 2 from Flora; likewise, the Bulldogs rang in 5 points from the free-throw line, but a three-pointer by EDSHS freshman Tenlie Steward and 2 points a piece from sophomore Macie Mays and junior Reese Schaaf gave the dogpound an offensive edge at 23-15.
“The first half, we dictated the tempo, which is what we wanted,” SHS Lady Tigers head coach Mike Kenney said. “We wanted to be in control, move the ball side-to-side and slow the pace down a little bit, and I thought we did a really good job at it.”
Coming back from the half, however, the Lady Bulldogs sprinted out with a scoring roll after turnovers in the middle of the floor seemed to spark a fast-paced tempo in the dogs; the Bulldogs shot 23 points in the third, compared to Stockton’s 2.
Kenney noted the Lady Tigers have been a strong third-quarter team all season long.
“We didn’t quit,” Kenney said. “They put up 54 points, and 23 of those came in one quarter. If you look at that, we only gave up 31 in the other three quarters.”
Ultimately, the Lady Bulldogs claimed the win, but the Lady Tigers’ next game against the New Covenant Lady Warriors for the third place trophy of the tournament showed a sense of strong team growth.
The Lady Tigers faced the Lady Warriors on Saturday, Jan. 23, tying the first quarter 10-10 after Kara Hedrick nailed a three-pointer and Flora worked 2 points in the paint. Rickman scored 2 on the board, but notably nailed a three-point shot just a few seconds before the buzzer.
The next quarter had the Lady Tigers keeping control of the pace yet again as both teams kept eye-to-eye on the scoreboard. With the game’s score at 16-14 in New Covenant's favor right before the half, Kenney blocked a Lady Warriors shot, leading the Lady Tigers to score 2 points just before the buzzer and tie the game again at 16-16.
Back from the half, the Lady Tigers worked their season-usual third quarter pace, scoring 21 points in the third against New Covenant’s 9, with Kenney scoring two three-point shots, as well as Hunter and Flora nailing three-pointers, as well, taking the lead by 37-25.
The Lady Tigers put 10 points on the board in the fourth, while the Lady Warriors struggled to bring their offensive pace back up to par by putting on 10, as well, leading the Lady Tigers to claim the tournament’s third place trophy by a game score of 47-35.
Thinking ahead on Thursday, Jan. 21, Kenney said it was nice getting to play for third place in Stockton’s own tournament.
“We made the winner’s bracket in the semi-finals, and now we’re playing for a trophy in our own tournament,” Kenney said.
Kenney estimated it had been five years since the Lady Tigers had played for third place in the Stockton girls tournament.
“That’s program growth,” Kenney said. “The girls got after that.”
