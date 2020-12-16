With momentum, pressure and offensive prowess, the Lady Tigers took to the boards against the Lady Indians of Osceola the night of Friday, Dec. 11, at home in the Stockton gymnasium.
A dominant, fast-paced first quarter put the Tigers ahead by 20 points, closing off the game’s first minutes with Stockton in the lead at 25-5.
Continuing to stay in the driver’s seat, the Lady Tigers held the lead, answering every Lady Indians defensive and offensive look with a relentless offense which pushed the game’s pace throughout the first half.
After two full quarters of play, Stockton remained in the lead 36-19 at the half.
Moving into the third quarter, the Lady Tigers would add 21 more points to the scoreboard with Osceola answering with 15 of their own.
As the clock hit zero after three quarters, senior Jenna Rickman was fouled at the buzzer as she shot from beyond the arc.
Not only was the basket good, but Rickman swished the following free throw, completing a rare four-point play before the fourth quarter started.
Coming into the fourth, The Lady Tigers’ defense was the key to their ultimate victory, holding the Lady Indians of Osceola to a total of 41 points for the night.
As the fourth quarter’s time ran out, the Lady Tigers left the court with a 58-41 win over Osceola.
Showing appreciation for his team’s dedication after the game, Lady Tigers head coach Mike Kenney offered his take on the teams’ collective performance.
“We got in a little foul trouble in the first half, but that’s part of what can happen when you’re pushing the tempo of a game,” Kenney said. “We kept the pressure up all four quarters and did what we needed to do tonight. These girls come to play every game and we proved that here tonight.”
Looking ahead, the Lady Tigers will next face the Lady Bulldogs of El Dorado Springs as Stockton looks to use homecourt advantage in its favor when facing the longtime rivals the evening of Thursday, Dec. 17.
