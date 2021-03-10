Lady Bulldogs reign as district champions

El Dorado Springs’ Lady Bulldogs hoopsters are the best team in the state’s Class 4, District 10, after defeating the Notre Dame de Sion Lady Storms in a total dominating sweep at home.
Beau Swopes, Lady Bulldogs head basketball coach, said that going into the game, the Lady Bulldogs knew to guard the Lady Storms’ senior Shannon Karlin because “she’s a really good shooter.”
With Lady Bulldog junior Reese Schaaf keeping Karlin toned down, the Lady Bulldogs were able to pull through with dominating offense and defense on both sides of the court as a full audience cheered on.
In the first quarter, with the gym’s air electrifying, early shots from both teams struggled to make their marks, but El Do sophomore Macie Mays — who scored her 1,500th point in the Lady Bulldog’s play on Monday, March 1 — nabbed the first two points of the game in the paint.
Almost halfway through the first quarter, the game was tight at 2-2 until Notre Dame hit a three-pointer in the bucket. El Do’s Mays, however, answered back to this three-pointer with two points of her own. Notre Dame then came downcourt for another three-pointer, but Mays responded back with another two points.
More points came through, but El Do junior Tevi Gurley netted a three-pointer, taking the Lady Bulldogs to a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter at 11-9.
In the second quarter, Notre Dame scored an early two points, but Schaaf and Mays went downcourt for a trey of three-pointers, as well as an and-one play from Mays and points in the paint, giving the Lady Bulldogs the lead in just four minutes at 22-13.
El Do freshman Tenlie Steward lobbed a downcourt pass to Schaaf, who put two points in from a layup. Shortly later, Schaaf landed a fadeaway bucket, cementing the Lady Bulldog’s lead at 26-13 by halftime.
Coming back from the half, Notre Dame reemerged energized and racked in an early trey of points, shortening the Lady Bulldog’s lead with a minute and a half left in the third quarter at 28-22 in El Do’s favor. But a free-throw shot and two points in the paint from Schaaf kept the Lady Bulldogs ahead, with a score of 31-22 by the end of third quarter.
By the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs sweeped defensive rebounds and steals galore, leading to a trey of points from El Do sophomore Wriley Taylor, junior Dani Ogle, Mays and Schaaf.
With four minutes left in the district championship game, the Lady Bulldogs had doubled their lead with a score of 41-22. Meanwhile, points from Schaaf and Mays kept piling in, and when the buzzer rang, with the board displaying the final score at 47-24, the Lady Bulldogs huddled together as a member of the student section dumped ice on them to celebrate, before receiving the district championship trophy in front of their roaring home audience.
“Defensively, it was probably one of the best games we’ve played this year,” Swopes said after the game.
Swopes smiled and said the Lady Bulldogs were “excited” after claiming the trophy.
“It’s always something special for the team,” Swopes said. “They’re pumped for the fun part of moving on. We’re just a few more days away from the ultimate goal.”
Swopes said the Lady Bulldogs had some struggles during last year’s play and fell short on a couple of games, but the girls are “battling hard” and the expectations are high.
“We have the ability to get there, and now it’s just going in there and executing it,” Swopes said.
The Lady Bulldogs will enter state sectionals play on Wednesday, March 10, at home against the St. Michael the Archangel Lady Guardians. The Lady Guardians come out of a Class 4, District 14 district championship with a season record of 17-8.
