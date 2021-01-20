‘Grit and effort’

Going into the first night of the 11th annual girls Stockton tournament, the Weaubleau Lady Tigers held a 10-3 season record — but the Stockton Lady Tigers had a plan in place to displace these competitors at their first go in the tournament’s bracket.
With the Lady Tigers on both sides facing off in Stockton High School’s gym on Monday, Jan. 18, SHS coach girls basketball coach Mike Kenney said Stockton wanted to keep the pressure on Weaubleau throughout the game.
“Sometimes when we do that, we kind of have to live with a few early layups, and we did,” Kenney said.
Indeed, the Weaubleau Lady Tigers put 14 on the board in the game’s first quarter, with Stockton trailing by just 2 points at 12 by the first bout’s end.
“We thought the tempo was going to turn in our favor in the mid-second quarter,” Kenney said. “We thought we could run them down quite a bit. We wanted to make them run the floor.”
Indeed, by the middle of the second quarter, Stockton trailed by 5 points at 25-20; after the half, however, Weaubleau’s defense had significantly tired itself, and the results clearly showed on the board.
Almost immediately after the half, Weaubeau scored 2 points in the bucket, but SHS senior Jenna Rickman responded swiftly with a clear, successful shot, setting the offensive momentum forward for her home turf; as the quarter progressed, a successful free-throw from SHS junior Kara Hedrick, 4 points in the paint from sophomore Summer Kenney and a nothing-but-net three-pointer from Rickman brought the score to 29-30 in Stockton’s favor with around 2 minutes left before the fourth.
After Rickman scored a layup, Stockton took the lead near the end of the third quarter at 32-30; a shot in the bucket from Kenney took the tide a bit farther, and then Weaubleau traveled on the next play in their paint, leading Hedrick — who was fouled — to shoot for 2 points at the free-throw line, bringing the score to 36-32 at the end of the third.
In the third, Stockton had scored 16 compared to Weaublea’s deflated 7 points.
By the final quarter, Stockton’s pressure on Weaubleau had continued to work its magic as Weaubleau struggled to find clear shots and passes. Meanwhile, another three-pointer by Rickman brought Stockton ahead by 39-32, and shortly later, the SHS senior scored yet another three-pointer, notching the heat up to 42-32 with 3:30 minutes left in the game.
Thirty seconds later, SHS junior Abby Flora was fouled and netted 2 points at the free-throw line. Following this, when Weaubleau drove down the court, Hunter leapt into the air near midcourt to steal Weaubleau’s ball, and then drove downcourt, passing to Kenney, who put 2 points in from the paint, bringing the score to 48-32.
Shortly later, Kenney drove in with another layup as Weaubleau’s defense continued to slack. The opposing Lady Tigers’ offense did step up for just a moment, with Weaubleau putting 2 points on the board; but with a little less than a minute left in the game, Hedrick nailed 2 points, cementing the final score at 52-34.
The Weaubleau Lady Tigers only scored an exhausted 2 points in the game’s final quarter, compared to Stockton’s forceful 16.
Overall, Kenney noted the Stockton girls played with “a lot of heart” on Monday.
“We held [Weaubleau] to 9 points in the second half,” Kenney said. “They’re 10-3, so they’re a really good team and win a lot of games. They came in here with a 10-3 record, and we held them to 9 points in the second half. I thought that shows how much grit and effort we played with tonight.”
Looking ahead in the 11th annual Stockton girls’ basketball tournament, the Stockton Lady Tigers will advance to the tournament’s semi-finals against the top-seeded El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, in Stockton. The winner of this game will compete for the tournament’s championship at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, in Stockton.
Responding to the notion of a Cedar County head-to-head matchup, Kenney smiled and said the semi-final game against El Do will be “fun.”
“Any time Stockton and El Dorado Springs play, it’s always a good time,” he added.
