With the spring sun already ebbing its warmth, the dusty diamond at El Dorado Springs High School will soon be home to a new season of America’s greatest pastime.
It is a new season which can hopefully bring normalcy back to the diamond, considering how last year, baseball season was caught in the crossfire of the COVID-19 epidemic.
According to EDSHS head baseball coach Nick Engleman, who is marking his second year as the team’s head coach, the looks of this season are promising as a solid group of players return with a considerable amount of varsity experience in tow.
“We have eight seniors who played quite a bit as sophomores,” Engleman said. “Gaven Morgan was a big game arm and improved his hitting last summer. Trevyn Garringer will throw many innings for us and will play centerfield and leadoff. Preston Robison is a great athlete who will throw for us and more than likely start in the outfield.”
Additionally, Trey Graves started as a designated hitter during his sophomore year and will be a big bat for the Bulldogs again. Logan Spencer split time at short and second as a sophomore, and he will play a big role for the Bulldogs up the middle again and in the middle of our lineup.
“Dalton Adams emerged last summer as a solid pitcher for us and will get considerable plate appearances,” Engleman said. “Clayton Collins will probably play close to every position for us this year and he is a great competitor at the plate.”
Ian Esry, as well, is another middle infielder who can play multiple positions and is a tough out at the plate. Additionally, junior Kaden Hutsell played as a freshman who has soft hands in the field and quick hands at the plate, Engleman said.
Reflecting on last year’s season and its impact on this year’s season, Engleman said the biggest issue was “just not getting to play a full season last year to help improve on our consistency at the plate and our mentality as pitchers.”
The underclassmen played a bit last summer for the Bulldogs, but it still was not the same as being able to practice or play every day like the Bulldogs would have been able to do during a regular school season, Engleman said.
“Having had two weeks of practice before the season ended allowed for the boys to understand my system and work on things that we want to do,” he added.
Engleman’s goals for this season are rooted in one goal: the goal is taking everything one at a time.
“What I mean by this is that our goal is taking everything one at a time,” Engleman said. “Whether it is one pitch, one inning, one game, or one day, we know what it means to lose a season and we want to take everything one at a time. We believe this will keep us grounded and in the moment.”
Since practice started on Monday, March 1, Engleman has noticed that while the team implements several things well on the field, some of the Bulldogs’ strengths will be in their pitching depth and overall versatility.
“We have several players that can throw meaningful varsity innings as well as play multiple positions,” Engleman said.
And speaking on what the team could work on, consistency and mindset at the plate are things the Bulldogs need and are working on.
“The boys seem to be ready for the season to start,” Engleman said. “Several of the returners played in a district championship as sophomores and freshmen who felt that it was a game that got away from them. They are excited to return to the diamond and work to accomplish goals that have been in place for a while.”
Engleman added the team is excited for the season.
“We were disappointed that we were unable to play last year and we are looking forward to going out and getting to compete once again,” he said. “We have a few newcomers to the varsity level in junior Payton Green and sophomores Kade Fast and Judd Koshko. Those three will compete and play quite a bit this season in different spots.”
