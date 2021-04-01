The Stockton Tigers’ baseball team competed in the annual Stockton Baseball Tournament, which took place on Friday through Saturday, March 26–27.
In the tournament, the Tigers battled three teams; Nevada, New Covenant and Butler. Teams in the tournament were given a three-game guarantee with no time limit. Each team was provided three game balls per contest as Stockton played in the first base dugout for all the games.
For the first tournament matchup on Friday, the Tigers battled the Butler Bears. Stockton opened the tournament with a 5-2 victory over the Bears. Senior Tate Wheeler provided a needed spark for the Tigers on the mound throwing a no-hitter while dishing out 19 strikeouts. The Tigers had 10 hits in the victory as well.
In the second matchup on Saturday, the Stockton Tigers battled the Nevada Tigers. Stockton fell to Nevada 14-4. Wheeler highlighted the offense for the Tigers going 1 for 3 at the plate, contributing an RBI. Boyles went 1 for 3, as well, contributed an RBI much like his teammate Wheeler.
Closing the tournament, the Tigers battled New Covenant. Stockton had a breather in between the two matchups on Saturday. Despite the rest, the Tigers fell to Warriors in the final game of the Stockton Baseball Tournament, 8-6. Senior DJ Bays and Boyles made key contributions on offense as Boyles went 2–3 at the plate with two RBI’s. Bays closed the tournament by going 2–4 in the contest with a run scored.
“We got better as the weekend went on,” Coach Darin Henderson said. “We are starting to get used to playing varsity baseball. We have to get better offensively and not strikeout as much. We also need to improve on defense and get used to playing with each other. It was a quality tournament with talented teams. We got better by playing these quality opponents.”
For the next matchup on Thursday, April 1, the Tigers (2-3) are slated to play Warsaw (1-0) in a home-matchup against a Wildcats team who beat Green Ridge in their season-opening matchup, 14-0. One day following the matchup against Green Ridge, April 2, the Tigers will travel to Mt. Vernon to play the Mountaineers (1-3).
