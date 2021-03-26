Much like many teams across the state as well as across the country, the 2020 spring season had to be forfeited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team had been scheduled to compete in a number of tournaments before the season had to be canceled.
This year’s team will be without five starters due to graduation which includes Drew Wheeler, Garrett Haden, Cole Garrettson, Tyler Mehl and Zack Burns.
“They were leaders and taught us to do things the right way,” Coach Darin Henderson said. “They will be missed athletically but more importantly their leadership.”
For the 2021 season, the Tigers return a number of players including one of the few seniors Tate Wheeler. According to Coach Henderson, Tate has started most of his career with the Tigers and will look to be the leader for the team this season.
Other key returners include Tanner Boyles, Taylor Winchell, Calvin Johnson, Colton Bock, David Barnes, Wyatt Downs, DJ Bays, Chase Banks, Beaux Brogden and Cade Johnson. All of the key returners listed are now a junior, sophomore or freshman.
“I have the same expectations I always do which is to be playing our best baseball at the end of the year and win a district championship,” Coach Henderson said. “We have potential for that. We have been blessed with those opportunities in the past and we expect to be back there again. The beginning of the year maybe rough but If we put it all together we could be a tough out in the playoffs. Our conference is loaded as always we need to beat all of them to compete. Districts aren’t out yet not sure.”
To add, the Stockton Tigers will look to complete the full season whereas last season, the team hardly competed in any games due to the pandemic.
“We are definitely excited it felt so good to be back on the practice field with a purpose,” Coach Henderson added. “We played some last summer but the objective was different. It was just to play and enjoy life with each other. Now we have the purpose of committing to each other for the common goal.”
The Tigers have already had a rough start to begin the season with two probable starters out for the year due to injury.
“It will be a difficult transition process for us early in the season,” Coach Henderson said. “I believe that we will improve every day but it might look ugly early in the year. Especially, with the teams and schedule we play. We will be ready come district time which is the ultimate goal of this program.”
