Prior to the Easter weekend, the Stockton Tigers baseball team competed in back-to-back games against two non-conference teams.
In the first matchup Thursday, April 1, the Stockton Tigers battled against the Warsaw Wildcats. Prior to the matchup against Warsaw, the Tigers battled New Covenant Academy and Nevada, where Stockton was outscored by the two opponents, 22-10.
For the matchup against the Wildcats, neither team was able to find a rhythm early on offense. Neither team scored until the third inning where the Tigers struck first. Stockton went on to score two more runs in the bottom of the sixth before putting the game completely. The Tigers went on to win 3-0 over the Wildcats.
Tigers’ pitcher Tate Wheeler pitched 6.1 innings in the matchup, where the senior dished 14 strikeouts and allowed four hits in 107 pitches. Junior Wyatt Down highlighted the Tigers at the plate by ending the game with two base on balls and one RBI.
In the next matchup on Friday, April 2, the Tigers faced the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers. Stockton last played Mt. Vernon in the 2018-19 season where the Mountaineers prevailed 10-2.
The two sides came out firing from all cylinders on the offensive side of the ball. The contest became a high-scoring battle with neither team gaining a favorable edge. In the end, the Tigers prevailed over the Mountaineers 11-9, to capture the fourth win of the season as Stockton is currently 4-3 overall and on a two-game winning streak.
Junior Colton Bock highlighted Stockton’s efforts at the plate by going 3-4 with two runs scored individually and a base on balls. Calvin Johnson provided a key effort as well at the plate by finishing with one RBI and two hits.
Juniors David Barnes and Tanner Boyles gave a valiant effort on the mound for the Tigers as the two combined for 11 strikeouts and nine runs allowed. The junior pair only allowed two walks as well.
For the next matchup, the Tigers will face the Clinton Cardinals (3-4) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at home.
