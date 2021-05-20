Faculty, friends and family gathered in the Stockton High School gymnasium on Wednesday, May 12, to honor a fellow Tigers senior.
Senior Tate Wheeler officially signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Baptist Bible College in Springfield during Wednesday’s ceremony.
“It feels great, hard work pays off,” Wheeler said. “I have been working for it all my life and I have the chance to play at the next level … It just felt like the right way to go.”
At Bible Baptist, Wheeler will be coached by Randy Merryman. Merryman, a El Dorado Springs native, is a long time area baseball coach. He has a 25 year coaching career with stops at Central Methodist University, Three Rivers Community College and Republic High School.
Merryman is most known for creating of one of the nation’s most successful baseball academies. He and Justin Anderson co-founded the Midwest Nationals in the summer of 2001. Since then Merryman has helped over 700 local athletes earn college baseball scholarships and has had 93 former players selected in the MLB draft.
“The biggest thing is, we want guys of high character and good work ethic,” Coach Merryman said. “Tate fits the bill with both those things. We have to make sure we have the right kids in the program and it just so happens he is a great baseball player too.”
Joining Tate alongside at Baptist Bible will be his brother, Drew Wheeler.
“We are going to pair them up and it is going to be fun,” Merryman added.
Prior to joining Baptist Bible, Drew played basketball for Concordia University in Nebraska. At Concordia, Drew played in five games, averaging four minutes of playing time. Wheeler posted a shooting percentage of .444 (4-for-9) from the floor.
Tate added to the idea of playing alongside his brother, “It is going to be fun to play with him again. Because, he’s been away and now he’s coming back.”
The Wheeler brothers look to make an impact on a Baptist Bible program in the first year of its baseball program.
