While most Cedar County football fans were getting ready for the Cedar Bowl game between Stockton and El Dorado Springs Friday, Oct. 4, two more games to determine bragging rights were quietly being played elsewhere.
Agapé Boarding School held its annual football camp during the week, all culminating in varsity and jayvee championship games. It’s a week all the boys in the school eagerly anticipate each fall, whether they play or not. Participation is limited to the first 75 students who sign up and pay the camp fee. All players must have written permission from their parent or guardian before they can suit up.
This is all-out, full-on, helmets-and-pads tackle football, by the way, and everyone takes it seriously. Four coaches from various parts of the country — Guy Beaumont, Don Tinsley, Phil Rizzo and Vat Mao — work with Agapé athletic director Jason Moore to organize the camp.
The first step is talent evaluation. The skill levels of the players are all across the charts. Some of the boys were the star athletes at their former schools before being sent to Agapé. A few have experience playing other sports. The rest are learning the game for the very first time.
The coaches then hold a draft to form their teams and from there it’s on to the field to teach the boys some basic plays. They don’t have much time for more than the basics because they will soon play real games.
The game is six-man football, quite different from the traditional 11-man game or even the 8-man version played by some smaller schools in Missouri. The field is 80 yards by 40 yards. Offenses need 15 yards to make a first down instead of the usual 10. All six offensive players are eligible receivers. If a team elects to punt on fourth down, they must declare the punt and rushing the punter is not allowed. After touchdowns, teams can run for one point or pass for two. There are goalposts planted on the endlines, but no one ever tries to kick.
And there’s one other “house rule,” if you will — the shut-your-mouth rule. Anyone, even the coach, heard cursing or just arguing too much with the referees is penalized 15 yards. During the jayvee championship game, quite a few participants were flagged for jawing, slowing down the pace of the contest.
The various skill sets of the players are readily apparent. Coaches and quarterbacks constantly move teammates around to get them set in the proper formation. False starts are regular occurrences. The hitting is hard and brutal, resulting in numerous injuries; but in the end everyone enjoys the experience regardless of whether they win or lose.
Because the camp also is conducted in a Christian setting, the football for some is not even the most important part of the camp.
“They’ll talk not just about football, they’ll ask Bible questions,” Tinsley said of the players. “This week we had some Q and A sessions for about an hour and a half each day where the boys could just ask any question they had. It was a good experience.”
Games start with a prayer for safety and sportsmanship and end with handshakes, and with boys who come closer to becoming men.
