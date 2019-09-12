Sophomore Daelen Ackley of El Dorado Springs was the individual winner of the Class 2 boys division at the Southwest Cross Country Coaches Association Richard Clark Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 7, in Bolivar.
Ackley crossed the line in 16:00.91, more than 50 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor and breaking his own school record from a year ago.
The victory helped propel the Bulldogs to a third-place finish in the team standings at 81 points, six ahead of fourth-place Stockton. Colby Adams was the highest finishing Tiger in 18:32.40.
In Class 2 girls, El Do and Fatima tied for first place at 40 points, but Fatima was declared the winner by having the higher-placing sixth runner.
Hannah Klaiber led the Lady Bulldogs with a third-place time of 21:19.81. Stockton’s Shanae Potts was 10th in 23:09.64.
“Overall, both teams ran well,” El Do coach Brian Goatley said. “It was nice to finally run a meet, so we could really find out where we are at. They competed well, and hopefully came out with a little confidence to help boost them through to a great season.”
“I thought the team competed pretty well as a whole, but we all know there's plenty of work to be done and we'll only get better from here on out,” Stockton coach T.Jay Sanderson said.
Both Stockton and El Do next compete at the Cottey College Invitational, starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Frank E. Peters Municipal Golf Course, 17320 E. Quail Road, Nevada.
Results
Winners and Cedar County runners. Note: STO = Stockton; EDS = El Dorado Springs; ECS = El Dorado Christian.
Class 1 boys
Individuals: 1. Ryan Cardenzana, Blue Eye, 17:13.77; 36. Brenton LeeMasters, ECS, 21:25.44; 63. Hunter Manselek, ECS, 25.06.45; 73. Rylee Bowman, ECS, 29:41.49.
Class 2 boys
Teams: 1. Fatima, 40; 3. El Dorado Springs, 81; 4. Stockton, 87.
Individuals: 1. Daelen Ackley, EDS, 16:00.99; 13. Trevyn Garringer, EDS, 18:15.99; 16. Colby Adams, STO, 18:32.40; 17. Wyatt Colgrove, STO, 18:39.48; 18. Brice Knoll, EDS, 18:43.07; 20. Braden Postlewait, STO, 18:45.82; 23. Connor Goatley, EDS, 18:55.91; 26. Kyle Saulters, STO, 19:21.59; 34. Jason Bradshaw, STO, 19:45.64; 36. Caden Duncan, STO, 19:57.21; 37. Tyler Johnson, STO, 20:09.62; 39. Kaden Goodman, STO, 20:11.63; 46. Blayze McCullough, EDS, 20:42.31; 49. Austin Wiegle, EDS, 20:47.97; 57. Max Brown, STO, 21:34.50; 60. James King, EDS, 21:50.96; 74. Riley Quinlan, EDS, 24:48.42; 80. Gavin Ring, EDS, 25:38.66.
Junior varsity boys
Teams: 1. Nixa, 46; 15. Stockton, 399.
Individuals: 1. Cody Wilmsmeyer, Glendale, 18:44.17; 85. Chris Dearman, STO, 22:04.04; 89. Koleson Millard, STO, 22:06.80; 128. Jacob Henry, STO, 23:25.92; 148; Jacob Mansel, STO, 24:26.16; 151. Kyle Elkins, STO, 24:31.34.
Middle school boys
Teams: 1. Springfield Cherokee, 51; 14. El Dorado Springs, 331.
Individuals: 1. Sam Rhinehart, Springfield Pershing, 8:19.06; 50. Ethan Tucker, EDS; 10:16.93; 74. Logan Fisk; EDS, 10:49.20; 118. Nathan Saderstrom, EDS, 11:55.81; 120. Kolton Nichols, EDS, 11:59.31; 127. Blake Loane, EDS, 12:09.42; Jude Wyant, EDS, 12:18.90.
Class 1 girls
Individuals: 1. Riley Arnold, Blue Eye, 19:18.25; 9. Olivia Bryson, ECS, 23:15.37.
Class 2 girls
Teams: 1. Fatima, 40; 2. El Dorado Springs, 40. Tie broken by higher finishing sixth runner.
Individuals: 1. Grace Bishop, College Heights, 21:02.95; 3. Hannah Klaiber, EDS, 21:19.81; 9. Colbi Wood, EDS, 22:47.53; 10. Shanae Potts, STO, 23:09.64; 12. Kenli Rader, EDS, 23:34.04; 13. Morgan Mitchell, EDS, 23:49.40; 16. Abigail Klaiber, EDS, 23:54.17; 25. Emma Black, STO, 26:23.30; 30. Madison Hendricks, EDS, 27:51.87.
Middle school girls
Teams: 1. Springfield Cherokee, 37; 7. El Dorado Springs, 173.
Individuals: 1. Piper Keith, Springfield Jarrett, 9:53.77; 4. Audrey Goatley, EDS, 10:09.44; 20. Hanna Ridgeway, EDS, 11:28.58; 53. Maya Steward, EDS, 12:39.76; 134. Myka Barger, EDS, 15:27.97; 135. Alivia Bowen, EDS, 15:35.28; 143. Gabrielle Leonard, EDS, 16:35.44.
