Klaiber, Lady Bulldogs take fourth
Daelen Ackley of El Dorado Springs won the gold medal in the Missouri Class 2 boys state cross-country championship Saturday, Nov. 9, in Columbia.
Ackley, a sophomore, covered the Gans Creek Park course in a school record time of 15:39.0, besting runner-up Malik Stewart of Maplewood by more than 22 seconds. This was the first time Columbia hosted the state finals after more than four decades in Jefferson City.
“As a coach, I was really skeptical about the change in venues for the first time in 43 years, but my mind was quickly changed when we saw it for the first time,” El Dorado coach Brian Goatley said. “It is an incredible venue.”
Ackley’s victory lifted the Bulldogs to a fifth-place finish in the team competition, 110 points behind winner Fatima. Stockton took 11th place, led by Colby Adams, who was 33rd individually.
In the girls’ race, Hannah Klaiber of El Dorado Springs set a school record of 19:50.2 to finish fourth, matching the Lady Bulldogs’ team result. The team trophy they earned is the first in the program’s 10-year history.
“We challenged the kids to represent El Do well and put El Dorado Springs on the map in the cross-country community,” Goatley said. “They didn’t disappoint. They represented extremely well. I couldn’t be prouder as a coach.”
Stockton’s lone female representative, Shanae Potts, was 90th.
Results (Top finishers and Cedar County)
Class 2 Boys
Teams: 1. Fatima, 77. 2. Steelville, 115. 5. El Dorado Springs, 187. 11. Stockton, 246.
Individuals: 1. Daelen Ackley, EDS, 15:39.0. 2. Malik Stewart, Maplewood, 16:01.1. 3. Sam Shuman, Spokane, 16:06.3. 33. Colby Adams, STO, 17:12.7. 36, Trevyn Garringer, EDS, 17:14.3. 40. Wyatt Colgrove, STO, 17:19.3. 76. Connor Goatley, EDS, 17:48.9. 84. Braden Postlewait, STO, 18:00.5. 93. Brice Knoll, EDS, 18:09.0. 112. Blayze McCullough, EDS, 18:25.3. 122. Kyle Saulters, STO, 18:39.1. 131. Jordan Albrecht, STO, 18:51.5. 144. Dakota Duncan, STO, 19:09.3. 145. Tyler Johnson, STO, 19:10.3. 155. Austin Wiegel, EDS, 19:30.8. 161. James King, EDS, 19:57.2.
Class 2 Girls
Teams: 1. Fatima, 53. 2. Father Tolton Catholic, 63. 3. Lawson, 109. 4. El Dorado Springs, 156.
Individuals: 1. Alex Sharp, Brookfield, 19:07.5. 2. Mercedes Schroer, Christian (O’Fallon), 19:33.5. 3. Morgan Miller, Hermann, 19:41.3. 4. Hannah Klaiber, EDS, 19:50.2. 35. Colbie Wood, EDS, 20:49.5. 42. Morgan Mitchell, EDS, 21:09.6. 58. Kenli Rader, EDS, 21:39.6. 90. Shanae Potts STO, 22:25.5. 144. Abigail Klaiber, EDS, 24:15.0. 158. Madison Hendricks, EDS, 25:25.6.
