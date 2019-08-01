The American Bass Association D126 Stockton two-day championship will happen this coming weekend, Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4. ABA anglers must qualify for this tournament by fishing at least four one-day tournaments in any ABA Division. Contact Becky Minor if you are not sure. Registration will begin at 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the launch site, Old State Park. Mandatory briefing, partner draw and boat position will start at 5:15 a.m. Weigh-in will begin shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday launch will begin with boat check on the water at 5:45 a.m. Weigh-in will begin shortly after 2 p.m. Award presentations will follow the Sunday weigh-in with a lot of awards to present. BBQ Ribs with side dishes and drink is the menu at Ken's Kafe in Arcola. Reservations have been made. If you have not already done so, let Becky know if you plan to be at Ken's as we want to make sure we have enough food. We'll eat about 3:30-4 p.m. so you should have plenty of time to get ready for Sunday.
