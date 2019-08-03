Steve Altheide has made quite a few stops from his boyhood home of Bloomfield, Iowa, to El Dorado Springs, where he now pastors the Park Street Christian Church.
Altheide has had ministries in places as far flung as Carl Junction, Maryville, Lowry City, Plano, Iowa, Tampa, Florida, and Jackson, Tennessee. He moved to Cedar County from Tennessee in April, taking over the Park Street pulpit at Easter.
The congregation currently averages about 40 in attendance per Sunday, but Altheide has been encouraged by some new younger families coming to church.
“They’ve made us feel at home,” Altheide said of his church members. “We’re renting a house on the west side of town and it’s pretty much like we expected it to be.”
He called his preaching style as a mixture between expository and topical. He often preaches three-to-five-week series, either on a Bible book or a particular topic. He said Luke’s gospel is his favorite book of the Bible.
“Luke kind of portrays the humanity side of Jesus a little bit more than the other gospel writers,” Altheide said. “He emphasizes his humanity and his love for people, although the other gospels emphasize that to a certain extent, too. Luke 15 — the three parables of the lost coin, the lost sheep and the prodigal son — is a favorite chapter of mine.”
Like many small-town Iowa boys, Altheide grew up on the family farm and was active in FFA, where his uncle was one of the advisors. He initially enrolled at Iowa State University with intentions of becoming an agricultural journalist.
When he was 17, Altheide’s life was forever changed when his mother was killed by a drunk driver. She was just 36.
“It was a watershed moment in our family’s life,” the oldest of four brothers said. “It was a brutal experience, but God won’t waste experiences we have in life if we allow him to work through them. It was devastating initially, of course, but I learned over time you never get over it, but you work through it. You learn in life there’s nothing more important than life itself and treasuring it every day. I learned through that experience the hard way of dealing with grief and how it affects people. God can use anything to shape us and mold us to where he can use us the best.”
As a result, in 1974, Altheide instead went to Ozark Bible College of Joplin (now Ozark Christian College) and worked on the campus-run radio station, KOBC. Altheide later worked part-time for other Joplin-area radio stations such as KODE and WMBH.
He also worked various other jobs, such as welding and managing a farm and a grain elevator, before the ministry became his fulltime profession in 1988. His wife worked for a time at S&H Farm Supply in Lockwood.
Taking no credit for any success he might have had in the ministry, Altheide said, “God is the one who does the healing and restoring, redeeming us, but he always uses the human vessel.”
He said dealing with a society showing decreasing respect for people of faith is a challenge.
“You have to be real and practice integrity, even if you’re not going to do it perfectly, you do it the best you can.” Altheide said. “Your relationship with people over time earns you the right to be heard, so to speak. They listen to you better once they know you and you know them and are interested in them. Sometimes you think it’s unfair the way expectations [on you] are high and yet they should be. If you ever get to a point where you think you’ve gotten it all figured out, God will surprise you.
“The worst thing any minister can do is put on airs or be somebody in public or in the pulpit they’re not. Most people are perceptive enough in time to see through it.”
Altheide and his bride of 44 years, Sheila, have two sons, a daughter and three grandsons. When not preparing sermons, he follows college sports, particularly the University of Arkansas. His upstairs office in the church is decorated with plenty of Razorbacks gear. He also has planted a little garden on church grounds, as the one-time Iowa farm boy remembers both where he came from and where he is now.
“It’s good therapy, I enjoy it,” he said of the garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.