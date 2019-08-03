This fall Nick Engleman begins his third coaching assignment in a career in many ways still getting underway. The Stockton High School graduate takes over as head baseball coach at El Dorado Springs. This follows stints at Pleasant Hope and Greenfield.
“I’ve been blessed way beyond what I deserve,” Engleman said recently. “I had a — some people would say great, I would say good — high school career, you know, four-year starter in baseball, two-year starter in basketball. I went on to play college baseball at Evangel and met a great woman there [wife Morgan]. And then my professional experience has just been fantastic.”
Engleman said his first gig at Pleasant Hope was beneficial to him as he was mentored by principal/athletic director Brent Offerdahl. He coached the basketball Pirates against his former Stockton Tiger coach, Mike Kenney, when Pleasant Hope was a member of the Mid-Lakes Conference.
He then spent four years at Greenfield handling the baseball program. The Wildcats won a district title in 2018 but bowed to Walnut Grove in the sectional round behind 19 strikeouts from Logan Thomazin.
“They were just really hard-working, resilient, farm-type boys who were gonna fight tooth-and-nail to get where they wanted to be,” Engleman said of his Greenfield teams. “Ninety percent of the time, it’s them that do the work and it’s you [as the coach] who happens to be the beneficiary of it.”
Engleman’s moving on to El Dorado Springs might raise eyebrows from some Stockton fans, given the long and storied rivalry between the Tigers and the Bulldogs. The move was done in part for Morgan’s benefit, as she becomes the R-II middle school counselor this fall.
“El Dorado, I just felt like everything kind of fell into place where we could work together,” Engleman said. “We sat down, we prayed together and it just seemed like that was the door being opened for us.
“I’ve fallen in love with the kids already. They’ve been very receptive of me and my wife, already. I’ve had some kids from El Dorado ask me if I would cheer for Stockton if they were playing and I tell them no. It’s amazing what a paycheck will do for you, but it’s all in good fun.”
Some sports fans might be surprised to learn coaching was not Engleman’s first aspiration despite his accomplishments as a player. He originally wanted to be a lawyer and eventually go into politics but got turned off by what he called the drama of politics.
“I kind of stepped away and said, ‘What can I do to give back to my community?’” Engleman, who teaches social studies and history, said. “I have a passion for teenagers and youth, and a passion for coaching as well. Understanding rules and regulations have helped me be a successful teacher and a successful coach as well.”
Engleman said learning to communicate with different kinds of people — something he is still working on — was important to his professional growth, adding there is a difference between just speaking and truly communicating.
“You can be a great speaker but not necessarily a great communicator,” Engleman said. “So just learning when and how to communicate with parents and fellow staff members, and doing so in the right time and in a way that doesn’t make it sound like you are talking at them but you’re speaking with them and you’re growing and you’re encouraging and you’re trying to be an open line of communication.”
Besides being a coach and teacher, Engleman is a youth pastor for the Stockton Assembly of God. While always being upfront with administrations about his faith, he understands the issue of separation of church and state can make for some difficult situations when giving advice to students, but he does not try to force his faith on anyone. Even so, Engleman understands faith-based ideas can be expressed in ways applicable to people of many different belief systems.
“You can be a voice of reason to them and you don’t ever speak anything that would show that you’re being connected to the Christian faith, but it’s still good, spiritual advice,” Engleman said. “It’s tough because you’re towing a line, because these kids are not just looking to you to be an educator. I’m a firm believer that most kids do not care what you know until they know that you care.
“They’re going to open up emotionally to you because a lot of times, sadly, you’re the only adult they truly respect in their lives. There’s a lot of things that could be going wrong, there could be a situation at home and they’re going to open up to you, so we have to be emotionally in tune with them. Sometimes it means being spiritually connected, and it doesn’t even mean on the religious side. It just means being spiritually connected with them as human beings, and it doesn’t take us being religious to do that. We can love them, we can embrace them, we can help them grow as young adults.”
