Volunteerism and community support are alive in well in Stockton thanks to one local cop’s approach to Cedar County
By Miles Brite
Josh Coots, known throughout Cedar County to many on both sides of the law, has a side few area residents get to see publicly.
Some may think of him as a just another Cedar County cop or the local jail administrator. Others may know him from a citation or even a trip to Cedar County’s law enforcement center wearing silver bracelets.
Regardless of his notoriety, It may surprise some to know Coots is a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and a dedicated local philanthropist.
While quick to tell you he does not come from substantial means, the Cedar County jail administrator said public safety as well as donating time, money and personal effort is something he is fueled by in numerous ways.
An Army brat by nature, Coots grew up in a military family and saw service on numerous levels — he himself served in the Missouri Army National Guard from 1992-2000.
Seeing family members serve the country was just normal to Coots.
Remembering the admiration he had for his uncle, Don Coots, and his family’s connection to the Elks organization, the national Elks organization is something Coots’ always felt connected to. Coots’ paternal uncle was a lifelong Elks member and past state president of all Arkansas Elks lodges.
Coots said it was something he remembered looking up to in his younger years and always felt a desire to participate in.
When discussions began in Stockton years ago on the topic of an Elks lodge, Coots was on board from the beginning and is a charter member of Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858.
From there, Coots’ community involvement accelerated and he also took on different roles within the local lodge’s leadership.
Since 2008, the Lake Stockton Elks organization has donated more than $66,000 in grants to the Cedar County community.
Most notably, but not limited to $11,000 to the Tiger Tasters backpack program, $15,000 to Meals on Wheels and $7,500 in youth bicycles, helmets and safe cycling instruction to local youths.
The Stockton lodge even provided funding for canine duty gear, additional training and officer safety equipment for Cedar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy Ruth Belcher and the county’s narcotics dog, Stoney.
All of these efforts have been devoid of pomp and circumstance, too.
Coots said the Elks’ efforts are more about service to veterans and community than making a name for themselves.
“Giving back to this community is simply what it’s about,” Coots said of his tenure with the Elks. “It’s something I enjoy and I get a lot out of personally. Playing even a small part in making these things happen is something you can’t get anywhere else.”
Coots also reiterated the Elks’ purpose is to contribute on a more neighborly level than some other charities, pointing out the Elks’ local focus on most everything they do.
“I’ve always been a believer in doing right by your neighbors,” Coots said. “Another worthy part of joining the Elks is being able to see your home lodge’s contributions at work in your own town. It’s just one more thing that specifically attracted me to the organization.”
While Coots’ commitment to the community may come across as admirable to many, the state-level Elks leader and local law enforcement officer remains humble, giving much of the credit to his fellow elks and his home lodge here in Stockton.
While most would say he has done enough, Coots said he is just getting started.
“I’m in it for the long haul,” Coots said of his local charitable commitments. “It’s not about me. I’m just proud to be part of something that gives back to an area all of us [Elks] call home.”
Always on the lookout to recruit and foster additional charitable growth in Cedar County, Coots encourages anyone interested in the Elks to contact the Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858 by calling 276-1388 or by visiting the lodge from 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Sunday, 803 Arnold Wallen Way, Stockton.
