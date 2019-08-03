Dr. Jake Gorrell began work in May for Evans Drugs of Stockton and El Dorado Springs. Since then he has quickly become an important part of the community as Cedar County’s newest pharmacist.
“It’s been crazy for me,” Gorrell said. “It’s been a whirlwind the last few months, I guess you could say.”
The Kansas University graduate is more than just a guy who deals out pills to patients, however.
Gorrell grew up in the Wichita area, graduating from Goddard High, a school of about 800 students west of Wichita. He competed in several sports, including wrestling, and originally had thoughts of going into coaching during his college years, even earning an undergraduate degree in physical education.
A passion for science and a desire to serve in a small community ultimately changed Gorrell’s professional plans.
“My undergrad classes, they had me in physiology and exercise science, all those classes I loved,” Gorrell said. “I decided to look into the medical field, and I chose pharmacy just because I was really good at chemistry and I thought it would be something I could be good at.
“I found out during pharmacy school I wanted to do rural healthcare quite quickly. I did a rotation in a 1,000-person town kind of in the middle of nowhere in southwest Wisconsin, and I just loved it there, loved every second of it. That’s when I decided, yeah, I want to do small-town pharmacy.”
Shortly before earning his degree, Gorrell heard of an opening at Evans Drugs, where he met with owner Kevin McCullough and head pharmacist Dr. Katie Weaver. Gorrell was impressed with the community service the company offered. His hiring made Gorrell the first in his KU class to be licensed as a pharmacist in Missouri.
He said the most misunderstood part of his business is dealing with insurance.
“When you’re talking medicines, there are very complicated terms,” Gorrell said. “Everything that happens on the backend with the insurance side, where the money is flowing is probably the most misunderstood thing. We try to do everything we can to get [patients] the best prices their insurance allows. It’s a tough balance because the insurance companies kind of rule the world.”
When he’s not in the pharmacy, Gorrell is an avid disc golfer, which he says keeps his competitive juices flowing. While currently there is a small disc golf course behind Stockton High School, he’d like to see another one built somewhere else in the city and believes it could become a tourism alternative for folks who want to do something besides visit Stockton Lake.
“I’ve been trying to talk to the parks board, I’ll talk to anyone and everyone about disc golf,” Gorrell said. “You could run tournaments and bring in 90 people on a weekend pretty easily. It’s a fast-growing sport.”
The personable Gorrell tries to be approachable with everyone he encounters, especially while at work. He’s still working on learning and remembering people’s names, however.
“I’m not the best with names,” Gorrell admitted, “but as it goes on I want to learn everyone’s name. I just want to be super-cordial with everyone. If someone needs help, give me a call. I’m there to help. That’s just what I’m here to do.”
