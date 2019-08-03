Stockton's Brian Hammons gives local scouting a standout focus
Local resident continues to raise the visibility of scouting's significance while continuing to seek community participation and support
Known throughout the area as the chief executive officer of Hammons Products Company, one of the area’s larger employers, Brian Hammons is one of Stockton’s most dedicated community participants.
While folks know Hammons from the his family’s company, maybe the Black Walnut Festival or the local chamber of commerce, many would be impressed with one of Hammons’ little known passions: Scouting.
Hammons in a decades-long supporter of Friends of Scouting, a regional group which assists with the financial aspects of scout camping, training for local leadership
Hammons, who himself was involved with scouting throughout his youth, recalled numerous memories spanning most of his youth which involved scouting in some form or fashion.
“It seems it was just a bigger thing back then,” Hammons said of scouting. “Every month it seems like we were camping, visiting Ft. Leonard Wood, volunteering, working on projects, you name it. I got so much out of that and much of it I still carry with me today.”
Seeing his father Dwain participate in Friends of Scouting over the decades, Hammons followed suit and continues to spread the word today.
Though not as involved as he was when his own children were younger, Hammons reiterated scouting’s significance in both youth and real world perspectives.
“I still see people in the community and in business who I scouted with in my childhood,” Hammons said. “It’s a strong connection today’s children deserve the opportunity to make. And, I’ve found numerous ways scouting benefitted my life far after my years of scouting.”
Friends of Scouting’s objective is to simple: Involving the community at all levels to make scouting familiar and relevant while raise funds and support for local scout efforts.
Stockton natives Dwain Hammons and local dentist Dr. Neale Johnson are both longtime local supporters of Friends of Scouting.
Superior Gearbox, Stockton, also sponsored fundraiser breakfasts in the 1980s and 90s.
Agapé Ranch hosted the annual Friends of Scouting breakfast in the years which followed.
Recently, the group change the platform to an hour-long lunch presentation in an effort to make the annual event fit the schedule of almost anyone’s workday.
This year, the organization hosted its annual luncheon at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Office in Stockton.
Guest speakers from Ozark Trails Council leadership were on hand to present annual membership and financial data as well as share plans and goals for the coming year with community members in attendance.
“Anyone from the community is welcome and encouraged to attend any Friends of Scouting event,” Hammons said. “We do this to raise funds, yes, but it also keeps people informed and presents opportunities they may not know about right here in their own communities.”
Mentioning previous scouting efforts, Hammons said Stockton used to have an Explorer Scout post associated with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office years ago in which area scouts participated in traffic control operations, survival exercises and emergency situation training — an opportunity Hammons said he would like to see again here in Cedar County.
Though some of the group’s goals are lofty and Hammons can speak at length about many, he is quick to point out he is just one volunteer in an organization with scores of supporters and participants. However, Hammons does enjoy sharing information regarding recent successes.
Friends of Scouting reported the Ozark Trails Council of Boy Scouts of America welcomed more than 2,600 youth and family members into the regional scouting organization in 2018 — a much needed increase which many believe signals the beginning of a scouting resurgence within the Ozarks.
As Friends of Scouting moves forward, Hammons said continual support is where the group needs local energy and support, citing scouting’s importance to developing respect, character, life skills and love and respect for God and county.
“No matter what can be given or how anyone can help, people really should embrace and support their local scouting organizations,” Hammons said. “These kids are absolutely going to be tomorrow’s leaders. We owe it to both them and ourselves to invest in providing them with opportunities like scouting.”
Looking ahead, Hammons said the goals of Friends of Scouting remain largely unchanged.
While the group wants to grow and garner more support for scouting throughout the region, the focus will always be that of developing additional resources for packs and troops in the Ozark Trails
Be it financial support, volunteer hours, coordinating, training, planning or sharing resources, there are numerous ways anyone can get involved with helping scouting in their area.
All donations made to the Friends of Scouting effort also are tax deductible and the organization welcomes inquiries regarding any and all volunteer opportunities.
For additional information, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://ozarktrailsbsa.org/give/friends-of-scouting.
