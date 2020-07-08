The Care Connection Senior Centers are providing meal pickup services for adults 60 and older while the centers are closed to the public
Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, July 8: Barbecue beef, baked beans, peas, wheat bun and lemon bars.
Thursday, July 9: Baked chicken, corn, broccoli, wheat roll and cherry starburst cake.
Friday, July 10: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and cook’s feature.
Monday, July 13: Chicken stir fry with rice, oriental vegetables, cauliflower, wheat roll and snickerdoodle cookies.
Tuesday, July 14: Apricot glazed pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, normandy blend vegetables, wheat roll and carrot cake.
Wednesday, July 15: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, July 8: Barbecue beef, baked beans, peas, wheat bun and lemon bars. Thursday, July 9: Garlic lime fish, honey carrots, cauliflower, wheat roll and peach crisp.
Friday, July 10: Sausage gravy and biscuits, hash browns, rosy applesauce, biscuits and spiced peaches.
Monday, July 13: Chicken stir fry with rice, oriental vegetables, cauliflower, wheat roll and snickerdoodles cookies.
Tuesday, July 14: Apricot glazed pork, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, normandy blend vegetables, wheat roll and carrot cake.
Wednesday, July 15: Pineapple ham, yams, peas, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
