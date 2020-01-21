When it comes to education, the unsung heroes and heroines are the bus drivers and transportation personnel who make sure students arrive promptly at school each morning and are safely taken home each afternoon.
In the Stockton R-I district, transportation supervisor Matt York and activities director Mike Kenney lead the way to ensure the safety of the students.
Thirteen local bus routes wind their way through 308 square miles of Cedar County and a small portion of Dade County twice every school day, covering 1,156 total miles for each trip. Kenney and York try to keep the maximum ride time to one hour, although there are exceptions such as when a parent has to leave early for work and the child has to board the bus earlier.
“It’s like putting a jigsaw puzzle together,” Kenney said. “We have to figure out, how do we get the shortest ride?”
Routes sometimes change depending on road work. For instance, Route 20 — which goes over the Cedar Creek bridge west of town — had to be temporarily split in two while the bridge area of Mo. 32 was closed, and the new bridge completed. When the new bridge opened Thursday, Jan. 9, the original route was restored.
Routes also can change because students and families move into or leave the district or move within the district. Sometimes a family moving means one route suddenly has more riders on it than another, so Kenney and York have to adjust the routes to equalize the number of riders on each route and maintain the hour-long maximum ride for all concerned.
York’s main priority is making sure each bus is safe and functioning properly.
“Our buses don’t roll until it passes a safety check,” York said. “It is a challenge to keep everything working, and it needs to work the first time.”
When York says everything, he really means everything — the motor, brakes, fuel lines, oil lines, exhaust, suspension, signal lights, you name it — every single part has to work at its absolute best before he sends the bus out on the road.
“We have protocols in place,” Kenney emphasizes about the priority of safety.
York said the average age of the bus fleet is about 11 years. The district typically replaces one or two buses each year, and York takes care to get as much usage out of each bus before he replaces it.
“If you take care of preventative maintenance, you’ll get longer life out of the bus,” York said.
The maintenance has been noted and rewarded. In 2019, the district received the Total Fleet Excellence Award, indicative of 90% of the district’s buses being in compliance with Missouri State Highway Patrol standards.
When it comes to repairing the buses, York and Kenney are constantly given information by the drivers, who watch and listen for potential problems while they are working their routes.
“If a driver thinks something is wrong, they’ll call it in on the radio,” Kenney said. Depending on the situation, York may send a replacement bus out, call a wrecker or go out to the bus himself with the part needing repair.
Not surprisingly, the most difficult decision the officials have to make is to when to cancel school because of winter weather conditions. York, Kenney and superintendent Shannon Snow all monitor various weather information services and communicate regularly with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department to determine the final course of action. The decision to cancel is usually made around 5 a.m.
“Ground temperature is key, because of the possibility of refreezing,” Kenney said. “We try to make the best, safest decision possible.”
“Weather events in the middle of the day are the most difficult,” York added, alluding to the possibility of taking students home early when snow or ice fall during the daytime.
Even with all the mechanical and meteorological obstacles, York said working with the children is the most satisfying part of the job. He spoke of one student he called “a cowboy through and through. He’s interested in the way life works. He’s really a good kid.
“Sometimes it’s a challenge,” York admitted, “but it’s a reward to see young people grow up.”
