Seniors Drew Wheeler and Lauren Ford have been named Stockton High School students of the month for December 2019.
The award, sponsored by Simmons Bank and the Cedar County Republican, recognizes students who have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievement in extracurricular activities, academics, leadership, citizenship and service to their school and community.
Wheeler, the son of David and Stephanie Wheeler, is active in basketball, baseball, football and Future Teachers of America. His awards include student of the week, all-Mid-Lakes Conference in basketball and football and first-team all-state in baseball.
Ford, the daughter of Brian and Vicki Ford, is active in Future Farmers of America and weightlifting. Her awards include student of the week, National Barrel Horse Racing, letters in volleyball, basketball and track, multiple district and state FFA awards and Future Business Leaders of America district award. She enjoys barrel racing, team roping and raising cattle on her own.
