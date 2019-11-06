The imbalance of power plus repeated conflict plus cause of fear and harm equals bullying.
The presence of all three factors in a situation qualifies the situation as bullying.
Student safety is our highest priority. We want to create a school environment where students feel safe so they can learn and be themselves, and where they feel accepted and connected.
Steps taken to handle bullying behavior
First, the teacher will reteach acceptable behaviors. If the teacher’s interventions do not stop the problem, then I may provide some one-on-one lessons for the student. If the behaviors continue, the next step would be a visit with Principal Crawford for discipline. Finally, if all else fails, our policy does allow for school suspension. It is important to understand if physical or emotional harm takes place, the student will go straight to Mr. Crawford for discipline. The district does have a Bully Incident Report which can be filled out by anyone aware of the bullying, including the parents. School policies and the incident report can be found on the school website.
At the elementary level, students do not encounter a lot of bullying, but we do see behaviors which could certainly develop into bullying and is why we chooses to address bullying from a proactive perspective. When these behaviors occur, we take the opportunity to teach the right way and wrong way to handle a problem.
When children begin their school career, they encounter all types of behaviors outside of their family norms. Unfortunately, some of the behavior children are exposed to and exhibit are not acceptable and must be addressed, but it is important to understand young children must be taught right from wrong and sometimes the school and the parents must work together.
During counselor time, the students and I learn about conflict and problem solving. Students will use scenarios to role play and talk with other students about how he/she would feel and how others would feel. Students learn cool-down strategies and “I” messages. They learn about peaceful ways to solve conflicts. When children have these skills, they not only learn to stand up for themselves, but they also learn how to speak up and stand in support for others. Conflict is part of everyday life. It happens when people disagree or argue about differing ideas or needs. It is never fun and doesn’t feel good. One important way we can make conflict better is to be thoughtful, respectful problem solvers. We can work together to a make a plan or solution that everyone agrees on. If you believe your child is being bullied, we must have the Bulling Incident Report filled out to proceed with an investigation. We have an “open door policy” and our parents are all welcomed, and we encourage your involvement in all aspects, including bully of our children’s education. When we solve problem peacefully, everyone feels listened to and cared about, which is really what we all want.
Gumm is the Stockton Elementary School counselor.
