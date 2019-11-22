Nikita Gabdeyev and Nathanial Gautreaux were presented diplomas Thursday, Nov. 14, after graduating from Stockton Alternative School. Gabdeyev plans to continue his education but has yet to decide which college to attend. Gautreaux plans to attend MWI Welding School in Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.