Kindergarten students at Stockton Elementary experienced a number of activities on the morning of Friday, May 14.
Students had special guests who gave presentations in the morning. The students then spent the afternoon playing with their friends. Activities in the morning included story time, a petting zoo and the Stockton Fire Department showing students how a firetruck operates.
The kindergarten teachers extended a big thank you to their presenters: Willa Tucker, Kalena Bruce, Stockton Fire Department, Officer Kevin Caudle and Dr. Rodger Campbell.
Martha Rader also provided popsicle holders for each student.
