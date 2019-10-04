SES third graders enjoyed a walking field trip Friday, Sept. 20, to the Cedar Country Historical Museum. Students have been learning about the history of Stockton and Cedar Country this month.
Cedar County Historical Society president Judy Nichols shared stories about how Stockton was settled, reasons for the town's name changes and how life was different for students attending the county’s first schools.
Students also got to spend a bit of time at the city park and sneak a quick peek at the historical mural in the courthouse.
Attending teachers were Ashton Daniels, Tammy Trower and Christa Price.
