The Stockton FFA Grasslands Evaluation Contest team placed first at the southwest district contest on Wednesday, Oct. 10, then placed second at the state contest on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Team members included Garret Haden, Hayden Mann and Shanae Potts.
Potts finished as first high individual at the district contest, Mann came in as second high individual at the state contest and Haden was fifth high individual in both contests.
Additionally, the team qualified for the Mid-America Grasslands contest next June.
Placing second at state level, the team also will receive a $500 sponsorship for expenses for the national contest.
The team also qualified for the National Range Judging contest in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Statewide, the contest saw well over 100 teams compete in the event this year. The contest involves pasture evaluation and cattle feeding requirements, as well as plant identifications, soil knowledge and a wildlife section.
